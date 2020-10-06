4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) is a clear water white liquid and acrylic acid ester, for manufacturing polymers and for use as a feedstock for syntheses. It is used for automotive painting. It helps protect against hardness and anit-rust, as well as offers good color, flatness, smoothness, brightness, and gloss.

Osaka Organic Chemical

BASF

Nippon Kasei Chemical Scope of the 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Report: This report focuses on the 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Currently, due to technical barriers, the 4-HBA industry concentration is high, according to newest research, there are only three 4-HBA manufacturers in the world. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Japan and Europe, such as Osaka Organic Chemical, BASF and Nippon Kasei Chemical. All three manufacturers keep developing 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate products to meet growing global demand.The rapid development of automobile industry led to the rapid development of the automotive coatings industry, otherwise, the automotive coatings industry has brought a huge market space for development. Thermosetting acrylic resin having chemical resistance, excellent outdoor durability, light color coating fullness, gloss and color retention properties and good mechanical properties and adhesion, and other characteristics, are widely used as automotive paint and varnish. Continually to develop new types of monomers for the development, expansion of automotive coatings to provide the necessary conditions for acrylic resin reviewed monograph, 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate (4-HBA) is one of them. The paints and coatings application accounted 56.98% in 2015, and adhesive application accounted 34.07% of the global consumption. As for consumption regions, Japan has been the largest 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate consumer, accounting for 47.09 % of the global consumption, followed by Europe and China, which accounted for 26.9% and 12.70% respectively.The worldwide market for 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Analysis Level

Industrial Grade Major Applications are as follows:

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives