4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market:
4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) is a clear water white liquid and acrylic acid ester, for manufacturing polymers and for use as a feedstock for syntheses. It is used for automotive painting. It helps protect against hardness and anit-rust, as well as offers good color, flatness, smoothness, brightness, and gloss.
The research covers the current 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Report: This report focuses on the 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Currently, due to technical barriers, the 4-HBA industry concentration is high, according to newest research, there are only three 4-HBA manufacturers in the world. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Japan and Europe, such as Osaka Organic Chemical, BASF and Nippon Kasei Chemical. All three manufacturers keep developing 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate products to meet growing global demand.The rapid development of automobile industry led to the rapid development of the automotive coatings industry, otherwise, the automotive coatings industry has brought a huge market space for development. Thermosetting acrylic resin having chemical resistance, excellent outdoor durability, light color coating fullness, gloss and color retention properties and good mechanical properties and adhesion, and other characteristics, are widely used as automotive paint and varnish. Continually to develop new types of monomers for the development, expansion of automotive coatings to provide the necessary conditions for acrylic resin reviewed monograph, 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate (4-HBA) is one of them. The paints and coatings application accounted 56.98% in 2015, and adhesive application accounted 34.07% of the global consumption. As for consumption regions, Japan has been the largest 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate consumer, accounting for 47.09 % of the global consumption, followed by Europe and China, which accounted for 26.9% and 12.70% respectively.The worldwide market for 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.
Report further studies the market development status and future 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate)? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Industry?
Electric Utility Vehicles Market 2020 : Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share Analysis to 2026 with Business Opportunities and Growth Forecast by 360 Research Reports