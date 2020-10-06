Global I/O Modules in Process Industries Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “I/O Modules in Process Industries Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global I/O Modules in Process Industries market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the I/O Modules in Process Industries manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, I/O Modules in Process Industries Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

I/O modules are devices that connect field devices such as drives, actuators, and sensors with controllers, such as PLC, distributed control system (DCS), and industrial PCs. The I/O modules convert field signals into data and send it to the controller.

The rise in investments in smart power grids as one of the primary growth factors for this market. Governments across the globe are increasingly deploying smart grids at a fast pace. Several countries such as India, the US, China, France, Spain, and Germany have already started implementing smart grid solutions, which includes grid applications for I/O modules and related equipment, smart energy meters, and other communication networks. To reduce risks at their smart grid facilities, these countries will start using sophisticated systems, which will increase the need for I/O modules to use in substation automation, distributed automation, and primary equipment monitoring. One of the major trends that will gain traction in this market is the rise in implementation of wireless modules through cloud connectivity. Wireless I/O modules are used for operating and controlling field instruments. They are equipped with high-speed data transfer standard which ensures the ease of interoperability between field devices. Moreover, these modules can be used without the need for a gateway and since they collect information from any third party sensor and connect to an existing network, they enable easy deployment and significantly reduce cabling costs. EMEA is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next four years. The rise in government support and investments towards the development of smart grids in Europe, will drive the growth of the market in this region. Additionally, increased exploration and production activities in the North Sea and the UK continental shelf by oil and gas companies such as Statoil, Shell, and BP, will increase the implementation of automation solutions, which in turn, will propel the market's growth prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) I/O

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) I/O

Industrial PC I/O Major Applications are as follows:

Electric Power Generation

Cement & Glass

Food & Beverage

Mining

Metals

Oil & Gas