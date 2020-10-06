Nurse Call Systems Market Growth, Size & Industry Forecast 2027 – Ascom, Honeywell International, Siemens AG, Azure Healthcare and Intercall Systems

Nurse Call Systems Market is expected to reach US$ 2,936.83 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,252.65 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019-2027. The key factors that are driving the growth of the market are rising incidence of Alzheimer’s disease across the region, rising in the support of government in country. In addition, the presence of various market players and rising in the numbers of assisted living centers in the world are likely to contribute the growth of the market.

Global nurse call systems market, based on equipment is segmented into integrated communication systems, button systems, mobile systems and intercom systems. In 2018, the integrated communication system segment held the largest share of the market, by equipment. Moreover, this segment of nurse call systems market is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 10.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Key factors driving the market are rising incidence of Alzheimer’s disease across the region, rising in the support of government in country. In addition, the presence of various market players and rising in the numbers of assisted living centers in the world are likely to contribute the growth of the market. However, factors such as higher costs of the nurse call system and its installation charges are expected to hamper the growth of global nurse call system market.

Ascom Honeywell International Inc. Siemens AG Azure Healthcare Intercall Systems Inc. SCHRACK SECONET AG STANLEY Healthcare Critical Alert Systems. Hill-Rom Services Inc. TEKTONE

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Nurse Call Systems Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Nurse Call Systems Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Nurse Call Systems Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Nurse Call Systems Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

