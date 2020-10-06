Graphite Electrode Rod Market Significant Growth Foreseen by 2027 | Fangda Carbon, GrafTech, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Jilin Carbon, Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd

Sameer Joshi

Graphite electrodes are primarily used in an electric arc furnace. They are also used to refine steel in ladle furnaces and other smelting processes. Graphite electrodes are the heating element which are used in an electric arc furnace, a steelmaking process where scrap from old cars or appliances is melted to produce new steel. Electrodes are made of graphite as graphite can only withstand such intense heat. Also, graphite rods are machined from blocks of graphite for use in various industries and applications.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Fangda Carbon GrafTech Graphite India Limited (GIL) HEG Limited Jilin Carbon Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Nippon Carbon Showa Denko K.K Tokai Carbon Yangzi Carbon

What is the Dynamics of Graphite Electrode Rod Market?

The graphite electrode rod market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growing demand for graphite electrode rod in the steel industry. Moreover, the R&D activity and strict government regulations provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the graphite electrode rod market. However, relatively higher price is projected to hamper the overall growth of the graphite electrode rod market.

What is the SCOPE of Graphite Electrode Rod Market?

The “Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the graphite electrode rod market with detailed market segmentation product type, application and geography. The global graphite electrode rod market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading graphite electrode rod market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global graphite electrode rod market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of type, the global graphite electrode rod market is divided into regular power (rp) graphite electrodes, high power (hp) graphite electrodes and ultra high power (uhp) graphite electrodes. On the basis of application, the global graphite electrode rod market is divided into electric arc furnace steel and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Workplace Stress Management Market?

`The report analyzes factors affecting the graphite electrode rod market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the graphite electrode rod market in these regions.

