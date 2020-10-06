Body Control Module Market Poised to Rake US$ 30.8 Bn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Body Control Module market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 30.8 Bn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Body Control Module Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Body Control Module market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Body Control Module in major regions globally.
The market report on the Body Control Module also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Body Control Module Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Body Control Module industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
Delphi Automotive PLC, HELLA, Texas Instruments Inc., Mouser Electronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Renesas Electronics Corporation.
Market Segmentation
Market By Component
- Hardware
- Software
Market By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
- Electric Vehicle
Market By Application
Interior
- Power Windows
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Active Steering
- Anti-Lock Braking System
- GPS navigation technology
Exterior
- Sunroof Control Units
- Fog Lamp Control
- Tailgate Open Control
- Central Locking System
- Wiper control
Market By Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest if Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Meddle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Body Control Module
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Body Control Module Market By Component
1.2.2.1. Global Body Control Module Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component(2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Body Control Module Market Revenue Share By Component in 2019
1.2.2.3. Hardware
1.2.2.4. Software
1.2.3. Body Control Module Market By Vehicle Type
1.2.3.1. Global Body Control Module Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2020-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Body Control Module Market Revenue Share By Vehicle Type in 2019
1.2.3.2.1. Passenger Car
1.2.3.2.2. Commercial Vehicle
1.2.3.2.3. Electric Vehicle
1.2.4. Body Control Module Market By Application
1.2.4.1. Global Body Control Module Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Body Control Module Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019
1.2.4.2.1. Interior
1.2.4.2.1.1. Power Windows
1.2.4.2.1.2. Adaptive Cruise Control
1.2.4.2.1.3. Active Steering
1.2.4.2.1.4. Anti-Lock Braking System
1.2.4.2.1.5. GPS navigation technology
1.2.4.2.2. Exterior
1.2.4.2.2.1. Sunroof Control Units
1.2.4.2.2.2. Fog Lamp Control
1.2.4.2.2.3. Tailgate Open Control
1.2.4.2.2.4. Central Locking System
1.2.4.2.2.5. Wiper control
1.2.5. Body Control Module Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Body Control Module Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Body Control Module Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Body Control Module Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Body Control Module Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Body Control Module Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Body Control Module Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Body Control Module ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Body Control Module Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Body Control Module Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Body Control Module Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Body Control Module Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. Body Control Module MARKET By Component
4.1. Global Body Control Module Revenue By Component
4.2. Hardware
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Software
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. Body Control Module MARKET By Vehicle Type
5.1. Global Body Control Module Revenue By Vehicle Type
5.2. Passenger Car
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Commercial Vehicle
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Electric Vehicle
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. Body Control Module MARKET By Application
6.1. Global Body Control Module Revenue By Application
6.2. Interior
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.3. Power Windows
6.2.4. Adaptive Cruise Control
6.2.5. Active Steering
6.2.6. Anti-Lock Braking System
6.2.7. GPS navigation technology
6.3. Exterior
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.3. Sunroof Control Units
6.3.4. Fog Lamp Control
6.3.5. Tailgate Open Control
6.3.6. Central Locking System
6.3.7. Wiper control
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Body Control Module MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Body Control Module Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Body Control Module Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Body Control Module Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE Body Control Module MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Body Control Module Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Body Control Module Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Body Control Module MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Body Control Module Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Body Control Module Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Body Control Module MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Body Control Module Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Body Control Module Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Body Control Module MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Body Control Module Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Body Control Module Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Delphi Automotive PLC
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. HELLA
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Texas Instruments Inc.
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Mouser Electronics
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Infineon Technologies AG
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Continental AG
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.
12.7. Denso Corporation
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Robert Bosch GmbH
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Product Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Renesas Electronics Corporation
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Product Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
12.11. Others
12.11.1. Company Snapshot
12.11.2. Overview
12.11.3. Financial Overview
12.11.4. Product Portfolio
12.11.5. Key Developments
12.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
