Water Treatment Chemicals Market Projected to Reach US$ 75.4 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Water Treatment Chemicals market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 75.4 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Water Treatment Chemicals market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Water Treatment Chemicals in major regions globally.

The market report on the Water Treatment Chemicals also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Water Treatment Chemicals industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

BASF SE, Ecolab Incorporated, BWA Water Additives, Cortec Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Kemira Oyj, GE Water & Process Technologies, Solvay S.A., and AkzoNobel N.V.

Market Segmentation

Market By Type

Coagulants

pH adjusters & softeners

Flocculants

Biocides & disinfectants

Scale inhibitors & dispersants

Corrosion inhibitors

Others

Market By End Use

Municipal Water

Industrial Water

Power generation

Refineries

Pulp & paper

Metal & mining

Food & beverages

Oil & gas

Sugar

Others

Market By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Water Treatment Chemicals

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.2.1. Coagulants

1.2.2.2.2. pH adjusters & softeners

1.2.2.2.3. Flocculants

1.2.2.2.4. Biocides & disinfectants

1.2.2.2.5. Scale inhibitors & dispersants

1.2.2.2.6. Corrosion inhibitors

1.2.2.2.7. Others

1.2.3. Water Treatment Chemicals Market By End Use

1.2.3.1. Municipal Water

1.2.3.2. Industrial Water

1.2.3.2.1. Power generation

1.2.3.2.2. Refineries

1.2.3.2.3. Pulp & paper

1.2.3.2.4. Metal & mining

1.2.3.2.5. Food & beverages

1.2.3.2.6. Oil & gas

1.2.3.2.7. Sugar

1.2.3.2.8. Others

1.2.4. Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.3. Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Water Treatment Chemicals MARKET By Type

4.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Type

4.2. Coagulants

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. pH adjusters & softeners

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Flocculants

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Biocides & disinfectants

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6. Scale inhibitors & dispersants

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7. Corrosion inhibitors

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Water Treatment Chemicals MARKET By End Use

5.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By End Use

5.2. Municipal Water

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Industrial Water

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.3. Power generation

5.3.4. Refineries

5.3.5. Pulp & paper

5.3.6. Metal & mining

5.3.7. Food & beverages

5.3.8. Oil & gas

5.3.9. Sugar

5.3.10. Others

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA Water Treatment Chemicals MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2. North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE Water Treatment Chemicals MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC Water Treatment Chemicals MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA Water Treatment Chemicals MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Water Treatment Chemicals MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East& Africa Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. BASF SE

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Ecolab Incorporated

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. BWA Water Additives

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Cortec Corporation

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. The Dow Chemical Company

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Kemira Oyj

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. GE Water & Process Technologies

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Solvay S.A.

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. AkzoNobel N.V.

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

11.11. Others

11.11.1. Company Snapshot

11.11.2. Overview

11.11.3. Financial Overview

11.11.4. Product Portfolio

11.11.5. Key Developments

11.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

