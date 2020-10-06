White Carbon Market to Witness a Robust CAGR Growth Between 2017 – 2025
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global White Carbon market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the White Carbon market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global White Carbon market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
The White Carbon market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the White Carbon market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.
key players holding a major market share. Hence, in order to win an edge over other manufacturers, the key players are using product innovation as a differentiating strategy in the market.
The players are focusing on the development of improved properties such as enhanced strength, durability and resistance for precipitated silica or white carbon. Some of the manufacturers are also focusing on extending the application of white carbon to niche or tailored specific applications such as fire extinguishers, tooth pastes, etc.
Global White Carbon Market Segmentation
The global White Carbon market can be segmented on the basis of end use sector and region.
On the basis of end use industry, the global White Carbon market can be categorized into:
- Chemical industry
- Automotive
- Cosmetics
- Electronics
- Food and beverage
- Paints, coatings and inks
- Adhesives and sealants
- Others
On the basis of application, the global white carbon market can be segmented into:
- Rubber (tires)
- Cosmetics
- Electrical and electronics
- Food and beverage
- Personal care
- Paints, coatings and inks
- Others
Global White Carbon Market Regional Outlook
Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a dominant share in the global white carbon market. This can be attributed to the growing automotive industry in the region and increasing customer base for other end use industries such as personal care/cosmetics, rubber products, etc. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR as compared to other regions and is expected to remain a lucrative market throughout the forecast period. North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the global white carbon market. This is due to the large OEM base for the automotive industry in the region. Other regions such as Latin America are projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the outlook period. Japan and Europe are also projected to show steady growth in the global white carbon market. Middle East and Africa is anticipated to show relatively sluggish growth over the forecast period.
Global White Carbon Market Participants
Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global White Carbon market include:
Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries Inc., Oriental Silicas Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co, Tosoh Silica Corporation, Solvay SA, Huber Engineered Materials, Supersil Silica India Pvt. Ltd. And Sunshine Industries.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
