Biggest Inovation in Location Based Services Market 2022 | Analysis with Top Global Players like Cisco Systems, Inc., Google Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, AT&T Inc

Location-based service (LBS) is delivery of specific services to users on the basis of location of mobile or wireless devices. Location-based services are used to locate persons, objects, track vehicle movements, navigation, logistics, and inventory management. Upsurge in penetration of wireless devices such as tablets, smartphones, and handheld devices has boosted the adoption of social networking platforms, and provided new avenues for location-based marketing & advertising.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013042

Moreover, rise in demand for active check-in apps, and use of business intelligence in fraud management & secure authentication has fueled the growth of location-based services market. However, increased prices of real-time based LBS components, and personal data security are the major factors hindering the growth of global location-based services industry.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Google Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, AT&T Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Apple, Inc., and Bharti Airtel, LTD.

Increasing application areas along with technological advancements in cloud computing, global navigation satellite system (GNSS), GPS, wireless technologies, advanced motion & temperature sensors, unmanned vehicles, high precision cameras, and others is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the location-based services market.

Rapid adoption of Wi-Fi and WLAN networks in hospitals and public places is expected to drive the location-based services market during the forecast period. Furthermore, owing to advancements in technology and increase in consumer demand, leading market players have developed various LBS-enabled products and adopted various strategies to sustain the intense competition in the global location-based services market.

Product launch is one of the most prominent strategies adopted by market players in the global location-based services industry. For instance, in 2016, AT&T launched AT&T Fleet Complete, which is a GPS-based fleet for asset and mobile workforce solution. In addition, Retale, a location-based mobile advertising platform, announced the introduction of RetaleBot, which uses location based information to offer coupons to users through Facebook Messenger.

To inquire about the discount available on this Report, visit @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013042

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Location Based Services market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Location Based Services market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Location Based Services industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report: