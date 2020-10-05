Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Market Leading Players Envisioned By Analysts Forecast 2022 key players like GlaxoSmithKline plc,Helsinn Holding S.A.,Heron Therapeutics, Inc.,Merck & Co., Inc

Nausea and vomiting is one of the common side effects of chemotherapy in the cancer patients. Because of such side effects the patient population either refuse or deferment the therapeutic chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

The global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting market was valued at $1,663 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $2, 659 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. At present, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in the further discovery of CINV drugs through focused clinical research studies. Increase in adoption of chemotherapeutic drugs is directly linked to the growth of the CINV drugs market. It is estimated that in 2016 approximately 1.6 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed with breast, lung and bronchus cancer as most common along all the types in addition to existing number of cancer patients.

Key Players:

GlaxoSmithKline plc,Helsinn Holding S.A.,Heron Therapeutics, Inc.,Merck & Co., Inc.,Tesaro, Inc

The global CINV market is segmented into patient pool type and geography. The patient pool type is segmented into namely Aloxi (palonosetron), Kytril Generic (Granisetron), Emend (aprepitant), Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC and Others. Among the segments, the Netupitant Palonosetron market is expected to witness the fastest growth, globally during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Based on geography, the global CINV market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America held the largest share (nearly half) in the global chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting market in 2015 due to growth in demand for CINV drugs due to the rise in number of patients undergoing chemotherapy, introduction of novel delivery methods to improve patient compliance.

However, Asian region is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to large CINV patient pool and huge demand for the Netupitant-Palonosetron from these patients. Netupitant – Palonosetron is one of the first forms of fixed dose combination, which is approved for treating chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting that is likely to drive this market in the near future.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market The evolution of significant market aspects Industry-wide investigation of market segments Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years Market share evaluation Study of niche industrial sectors Tactical approaches of the market leaders Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

