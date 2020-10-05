Medical Ceramics Market is Expected to grow with an Estimated CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period accounting for $5,841 million by 2022

Medical ceramics are materials that are used for wide range of biomedical applications such as medical devices, implants, disposables, and packaging. The high demand for implants propel the growth of the medical ceramics in the healthcare industry. Although, the market is highly competitive it is partly consolidated with market participants scattered across geographies. Stryker Corp., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Kycera Corp., Nobel Biocare Services AG and H.C Starck GmbH are the major players in this market.

The market dominance of these companies is characterized by their large product portfolio of medical ceramics, strong distribution network, and robust annual growth over the past three years. The world for medical ceramics reported a revenue of $3,850 million in 2015 and is expected to grow with an estimated CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period accounting for $5,841 million by 2022.

Key Players:

CoorsTek Inc.,Zimmer Holdings, Inc,Straumann,Stryker,Kyocera Corporation,H.C. Starck GmbH,3M ESPE,Nobel Biocare Services AG,Morgan Advanced Materials,DePuy Synthes.

The world medical ceramics market based on application is categorized into devices, implants, disposables, and packaging. Further, the devices market is segmented into surgical instruments, diagnostic equipment, and others. The implants segment is further divided into orthopedic, electronic, and dental implants. The implants segment reported the maximum share of two-thirds of the market as compared to other segments in 2015. In the same year, it accounted for revenue of $2,751 million and is estimated to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The devices is estimated reported to be the fastest growing segment as compared to other segments.

The regulatory landscape of the world medical ceramics market is highly complex. New technologies can gain approval and enter the market only after successful completion of clinical trials. Most medical implants fall under the class III and class II category of medical devices; trials cannot be conducted for them without Investigational Device Exemption approvals from the FDA. The IDE approval from the FDA was thought to be the most common cause of delays in the device development process.

However, nowadays, the process of securing an IDE approval from the FDA has been expedited. In addition, the procedure is more transparent and the outcome is more predictable. As a result, it is easier for companies to begin trials for their innovative technologies with lesser hurdles. The companies that have received the IDE approval in 2016 include Caisson Interventional for Caisson Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) System, Terumo for Thoraflex Hybrid, and J&J for MemoryGel Ultra High Profile Breast Implants.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Medical Ceramics market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Medical Ceramics market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Medical Ceramics industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market The evolution of significant market aspects Industry-wide investigation of market segments Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years Market share evaluation Study of niche industrial sectors Tactical approaches of the market leaders Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

