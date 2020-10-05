What Are the Growing Drivers of Biometric Sensor Market 2022 key players like 3M (U.S.), Suprema Inc. (South Korea), CrossMatch Technologies, Inc

Biometrics can be defined as a statistical analysis of the biological data, that is, analysis of physical and behavioral characteristics. Sensors generally calculate electrical capacity, light, pressure, speed, and temperature. These sensors are compact in design, therefore are installed in devices conveniently. Biometric sensor technology eradicates various security-related issues from different domains.

They are specially designed units made to scan and analyze the vein patterns or the unique features of your fingertip. Incorporation of biometric sensors is very common in end user segments such as banking, consumer electronics, commercial center, defense, and research & medical lab. Biometric sensors are applicable in iris scan, finger scan, and proximity technology, and others.

Key Players:

3M (U.S.), Suprema Inc. (South Korea), CrossMatch Technologies, Inc., IDEX ASA (Norway), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Fulcrum Biometrics, Safran (France), Precise Biometrics Ab (Sweden), NEC Corporation (Japan), ZKTecoInc (China), and others.

Increase in security threat & privacy concern, rise in demand for smart gadgets with biometrics security, constant development, and government projects are the main drivers which contribute to the growth of the global biometrics sensor market. Moreover, there is a constant downfall in the prices of biometrics sensors, which makes it affordable. Multiple issues are registered with current security methods such as pin codes or passwords that can be easily hacked, whereas biometric sensor security systems are safer and authentic, thus fueling the adoption of these systems in numerous segments. Factor which limit the growth of the market include high cost of R&D. Graphene-enabled sensors are anticipated to create new opportunities for the market.

By type, biometric sensors are segmented into optical sensors, capacitive sensors, electric field sensors, thermal sensors, and ultrasound sensors. On the basis of application, it is categorized into vein scan, finger scan, facial scan, voice scan, hand scan, iris scan, and others.

Furthermore, based on end user, the market is classified into consumer electronics, commercial centers & buildings, defense & security, medical & research labs, banking & financial services sector, and others. Geographically, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive scenario:

Major highlights of the report:

