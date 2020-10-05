Agriculture Sensors Market is Booming Worldwide By Top Emerging Key Players: Texas Instruments, Auroras s.r.l., Bosch, Avidor High Tech, Libelium, Sol Chip Ltd, Pycno Agriculture, CropX Inc, Trimble Inc, Sentera, LLC., The Yield Pty Ltd

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and Japan Agriculture Sensors Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Agriculture Sensors market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Agriculture Sensors market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Agriculture Sensors market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Texas Instruments, Auroras s.r.l., Bosch, Avidor High Tech, Libelium, Sol Chip Ltd, Pycno Agriculture, CropX Inc, Trimble Inc, Sentera, LLC., The Yield Pty Ltd Market Segment by Product Type: Physical Sensors, Mechanical Sensors, Chemical Sensors Market Segment by Application: Yield Monitoring and Mapping, Soil Monitoring, Disease Control and Detection, Irrigation and Water Management

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Agriculture Sensors market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Agriculture Sensors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Agriculture Sensors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Agriculture Sensors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Agriculture Sensors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agriculture Sensors market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agriculture Sensors Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Agriculture Sensors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Physical Sensors

1.4.3 Mechanical Sensors

1.4.4 Chemical Sensors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Yield Monitoring and Mapping

1.5.3 Soil Monitoring

1.5.4 Disease Control and Detection

1.5.5 Irrigation and Water Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Agriculture Sensors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Agriculture Sensors Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Agriculture Sensors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Agriculture Sensors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Agriculture Sensors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agriculture Sensors Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Agriculture Sensors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Agriculture Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Agriculture Sensors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Agriculture Sensors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Agriculture Sensors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Agriculture Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Agriculture Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Agriculture Sensors Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Agriculture Sensors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Agriculture Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Agriculture Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Agriculture Sensors Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Agriculture Sensors Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Agriculture Sensors Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Agriculture Sensors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Agriculture Sensors Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Agriculture Sensors Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Agriculture Sensors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Agriculture Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Agriculture Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Agriculture Sensors Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Agriculture Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Agriculture Sensors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Agriculture Sensors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Agriculture Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Agriculture Sensors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Agriculture Sensors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Agriculture Sensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Agriculture Sensors Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Agriculture Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Agriculture Sensors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Agriculture Sensors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Agriculture Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Agriculture Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Agriculture Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Agriculture Sensors Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Agriculture Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Agriculture Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Agriculture Sensors Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture Sensors Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Agriculture Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Agriculture Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Agriculture Sensors Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Sensors Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Texas Instruments

12.1.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.1.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Texas Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Texas Instruments Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.1.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.2 Auroras s.r.l.

12.2.1 Auroras s.r.l. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Auroras s.r.l. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Auroras s.r.l. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Auroras s.r.l. Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.2.5 Auroras s.r.l. Recent Development

12.3 Bosch

12.3.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Bosch Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.3.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.4 Avidor High Tech

12.4.1 Avidor High Tech Corporation Information

12.4.2 Avidor High Tech Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Avidor High Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Avidor High Tech Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.4.5 Avidor High Tech Recent Development

12.5 Libelium

12.5.1 Libelium Corporation Information

12.5.2 Libelium Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Libelium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Libelium Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.5.5 Libelium Recent Development

12.6 Sol Chip Ltd

12.6.1 Sol Chip Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sol Chip Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sol Chip Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Sol Chip Ltd Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.6.5 Sol Chip Ltd Recent Development

12.7 Pycno Agriculture

12.7.1 Pycno Agriculture Corporation Information

12.7.2 Pycno Agriculture Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Pycno Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Pycno Agriculture Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.7.5 Pycno Agriculture Recent Development

12.8 CropX Inc

12.8.1 CropX Inc Corporation Information

12.8.2 CropX Inc Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 CropX Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 CropX Inc Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.8.5 CropX Inc Recent Development

12.9 Trimble Inc

12.9.1 Trimble Inc Corporation Information

12.9.2 Trimble Inc Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Trimble Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Trimble Inc Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.9.5 Trimble Inc Recent Development

12.10 Sentera, LLC.

12.10.1 Sentera, LLC. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sentera, LLC. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sentera, LLC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Sentera, LLC. Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.10.5 Sentera, LLC. Recent Development

12.11 Texas Instruments

12.11.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.11.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Texas Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Texas Instruments Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.11.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Agriculture Sensors Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Agriculture Sensors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

