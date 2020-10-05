Orthodontic Retainer Market will likely see excellent gains in key business segments

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Orthodontic Retainer’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are DENLAB (United Kingdom),Protec Dental (Canada),Ormco (United States),Dentsply (United States),3M (United States),Henry Schein (United States)

Orthodontic treatment is done with different devices such as braces. However, the retainers perform the same function as it maintains the teeth in proper alignment. The retainers are important after the treatment which are classified into fixed and removable. It strengthens and aligns the teeth as it corrects the abnormal patterns and bridges the gaps. Moreover, the individuals with dental and jaw diseases uses fixed or removable braces. Hence, increasing prevalence of dental problems are increasing the demand.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Hawley retainer, Essix Retainer, Permanent Bonded Retainer), End users (Adult, Teen, Kids), Material type (Metal, Ceramic, Polymer Material, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing Awareness about the Benefits of Orthodontics Retainers

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing number of individuals suffering from diseases are fueling the market growth. There is high prevalence of jaw deformities such as cross bite, open bite, spacing problems, deep bites, crowding issues. These conditions can be observed in adolescents and adults. Hence, it is contributing towards the market growth.

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionUnfavorable Reimbursement Policies and Limited Coverage in Emerging Countries

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Increasing Expenditure in Health Care

Innovations in Dentistry is Boosting the Market

