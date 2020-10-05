Global Electric Motor Market Size, Share And Development By 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

The global electric motor market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Electric Motor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Motor Type (AC Motors, DC Motors, Hermetic Motors), By Power Output (Fractional Horsepower (Up to 1HP), Integral Horsepower (Above 1HP)), By Voltage (Up to 1 kV, 1 kV-6.6 kV, Above 6.6 kV), By Application (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, Electrical Appliances, Others), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Agriculture) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other electric motor market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top Key Players Mentioned in the Electric Motor Market Research Report:

AVL

SOLIDpower Group

Bloom Energy

Nexceris, LLC

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Ceres Power

Bosch

Suzhou Huatsing Jingkun New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

AISIN SEIKI

Convion

Sunfire GmbH

FuelCell Energy

Elcogen

Catator

“Proactive Government Policies to Enhance Market Potential”

Rising government investments in promoting the adoption of advanced clean energy systems are anticipated to be one of the leading solid oxide fuel cell market trends. For example, the US Department of Energy reported that in 2019, USD 30 million were allotted to fund the fuel cell R&D sub-program in order to lower the costs of producing energy-efficient devices. Furthermore, governments across the globe are taking proactive steps to reduce their carbon footprint. This has prompted many private organizations to undertake solid measures to decrease their dependence on hydrocarbons and fossil fuels. Lastly, government intervention through tax exemptions and subsidies have reduced the overall manufacturing costs of such technologies, which augurs well for the SOFC market.

Regional Analysis for Electric Motor Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Electric Motor Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Electric Motor Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Electric Motor Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

