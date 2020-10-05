Melt Pump Market Update; What to Expect When Global Liquidity Starts Flowing?

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Melt Pump’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Nordson Corporation (United States),Witte Pumps Technology GmbH (Germany),Dover Corporation (United States),Coperion GmbH (Coperion Capital GmbH) (Germany),Zenith Pumps (Colfax Corporation) (United States),Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan),OC Oerlikon (Switzerland),Jay Shree Bahuchar Engineering Works (India),JCTIMES Company Limited (China),Batte Machinery Zhengzhou Co., Ltd (China)

Melt pump is also known as an accurate metering device that removes surging of the extruder screw, lowers backpressure and increases output. These pumps are widely used in applications such as PET sheets and rubber extrusion to recycling and compounding. These pumps are widely used in the extrusion process to maintain consistent pressure and throughput. Therefore, increasing demand from various end-user industries will expect to grow the melt pump market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Extrusion, Recycling, Pelletizing and Compounding), End Use Industry (Chemical, Food and Beverage, Plastic, Textile, Oil and Gas, Others), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Power (AC, DC)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Extremely Popular in the Textile Industry for Accurate Measurement of Color Pigments, Dye and Bleach

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Demand from Plastic and Rubber Industry to keep the flow and Pressure of the Melt Polymer

Rising Demand from Processing Industries to handle full Range of Pressure, Volume, and Production

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionHigh Cost of these Pumps

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Rising Adoption of this Pump from End-User Industries for Increasing the Production of Chemicals, Textiles, Food and Beverages

