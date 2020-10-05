DEHP Plasticizer Market – Growing Popularity by Latest Product Type Hints Opportunity
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'DEHP Plasticizer'market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies.
Diethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP) is the most common of the class of phthalates that are used as plasticizers. Also known as Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) is an organic compound characterized by its high boiling point, high molecular weight, and lower vapour pressure. It is one of the most extensively used general purpose plasticizers. It is manufactured by reaction of phthalic anhydride with an alcohol such as 2-ethyl hexanol. Owing to its suitable properties as well as the low cost, DEHP is widely used as a plasticizer in manufacturing of articles made of PVC. DEHP also used as a solvent in glowsticks. It is colorless to pale yellow oily liquid. Its applications include film & sheet, cable and wiring, consumer goods, medical applications, flooring & wall coverings, as well as others.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (General Grade DEHP Plasticizer, Electrical Grade DEHP Plasticizer, Medical DEHP Plasticizer, Others DEHP Plasticizer), Application (Film & Sheet, Cable and Wiring, Consumer goods, Medical Applications, Flooring & Wall Coverings, Others)
A View on Influencing Trends:
Emergence of Bio-Based Plasticizers
Growth Drivers in Limelight The growing demand from films and sheets industry
Rising Demand in Asia-Pacific Region
Global Increasing Demand for Plasticizers
Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionStrict Regulations on the Use of Phthalates Plasticizers
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Growing Opportunities from Untapped Market
Ongoing R&D in Phthalates Plasticizers
