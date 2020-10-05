DEHP Plasticizer Market – Growing Popularity by Latest Product Type Hints Opportunity

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘DEHP Plasticizer’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are UPC Technology Corp. (Taiwan) ,Nan Ya Plastics (Taiwan),Bluesail Chemical Group (China),Aekyung Petrochemical Co (South Korea),Eastman Chemical Company (United States),LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea),SABIC (Saudi Arebia),Mexichem (Mexico),Aarti Industries Limited (India),Universal Preserv-A-Chem Inc. [UPI] (United States)

Diethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP) is the most common of the class of phthalates that are used as plasticizers. Also known as Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) is an organic compound characterized by its high boiling point, high molecular weight, and lower vapour pressure. It is one of the most extensively used general purpose plasticizers. It is manufactured by reaction of phthalic anhydride with an alcohol such as 2-ethyl hexanol. Owing to its suitable properties as well as the low cost, DEHP is widely used as a plasticizer in manufacturing of articles made of PVC. DEHP also used as a solvent in glowsticks. It is colorless to pale yellow oily liquid. Its applications include film & sheet, cable and wiring, consumer goods, medical applications, flooring & wall coverings, as well as others.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (General Grade DEHP Plasticizer, Electrical Grade DEHP Plasticizer, Medical DEHP Plasticizer, Others DEHP Plasticizer), Application (Film & Sheet, Cable and Wiring, Consumer goods, Medical Applications, Flooring & Wall Coverings, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Emergence of Bio-Based Plasticizers

Growth Drivers in Limelight The growing demand from films and sheets industry

Rising Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

Global Increasing Demand for Plasticizers

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionStrict Regulations on the Use of Phthalates Plasticizers

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Growing Opportunities from Untapped Market

Ongoing R&D in Phthalates Plasticizers

