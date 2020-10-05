Carotenoids Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Global Industry Analysis and Future Demand | Fortune Business Insights™

The global carotenoids market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Carotenoids Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Lycopene, Astaxanthin, Zeaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, and Others), By Application (Animal feed, Foods & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetic, and Pharmaceuticals), By Source (Synthetic and Natural), and Regional Forecast 2019 – 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other carotenoids market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Best Companies Covered in the Carotenoids Market Research Report:

Allied Biotech Corporation

Algatechologies

BASF SE

Hansen Holding A/S

Cyanotech Corporation

DDW The Color House

DÖHLER GmbH

ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd.

Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

LycoRed

Novus International Inc.

Sensient Technologies

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Other Key Players

Carotenoids, also referred to as tetraterpenoids are organic pigments produced by fungi, bacteria, plants, and algae. Food items such as daffodils, carrots, canaries, corn, egg yolks, buttercups, and others obtain the characteristic color due to carotenoids. As per the Oregon State University, there are over 600 types of carotenoids.

The majority of them are used in the western diet and the most studied among them are alpha-carotene, beta-cryptoxanthin, beta-carotene, lutein, lycopene, and zeaxanthin. Research studies have found that diets that are rich in carotenoids can reduce the risk of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic diseases. Considering this, the global carotenoid market growth is expected to spur in the forthcoming years.

Increasing prevalence of diseases such as eye disorders, diabetes, among others is compelling food producers and manufacturers to incorporate natural ingredients such as carotenoids in their functional foods and dietary supplements,”” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “”The usage of carotenoids-infused products is increasing as they act as antioxidants and helps the body to fight against such chronic diseases,”” he added. This will eventually fuel the Carotenoids Market demand in the forecast horizon. Owing to their anti-oxidant properties, carotenes play a crucial role in geriatric nutrition space, thus spurring the Carotenoids Market share in the aforementioned sector.

Regional Analysis for Carotenoids Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Carotenoids Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Carotenoids Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Carotenoids Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

