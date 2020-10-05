Automotive Suspension System Market Revenue, Growth & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

The growing demand for passenger cars and vehicles is predicted to augment growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Automotive Suspension System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Suspension Type (Macpherson Strut, Multilink Suspension, Air Suspension), By System Type (Passive Suspension, Semi Active Suspension, Active Suspension), By Actuation Type (Hydraulically Actuated Suspension, Electronically Actuated Suspension), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicle) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the increasing inclination towards road safety is predicted to augur well for the market.

The automotive suspension system market report incorporates several factors that have impacted the automotive suspension system market growth and share in recent years. Besides providing insights on the growth stimulators, it reveals a few factors that have restricted the market growth. The report highlights a few of the leading products, significant companies, and considerable industry developments of recent times. The competitive landscape has been discussed in in-depth in the foodservice equipment market report. Forecast values for the market have been provided in the report for the period of 2019 to 2026. Moreover, the report recognizes areas that have witnessed the highest demand and applications for the product in recent years.

Inauguration of New Damper Plant by Thyssenkrupp to Facilitate Growth

ThyssenKrupp AG, a German multinational conglomerate with a focus on industrial engineering and steel production, announced a new automotive components plant in Sibiu, Romania. The new site in Sibiu will produce dampers for customers, including Daimler, Jaguar Land Rover, and Porsche. The company built the new damper plant at the cost of around 60 million euros. The announcement of the new damper plant by ThyssenKrupp AG is predicted to accelerate the automotive suspension system market owing to the increasing production process and expansion of the distribution network. Furthermore, the CEO of ThyssenKrupp’s automotive division. Dr. Karsten Kroos, said in a statement, “This is an investment not only in the targeted expansion of our European production network but also in newly obtained customer projects and new technologies. In Sibiu, we will manufacture dampers to the highest technical standards for installation in our customers’ premium models. At the same time, we are in the process of industrializing an entirely new generation of dampers for highly automated intelligent chassis systems.”

However, the lack of standardization of the independent suspension system is predicted to be one of the major factors in restraining the growth of the automotive suspension system market revenue.

Rising Vehicle Demand to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global suspension system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to increasing per capita income of the middle-class population and changing consumer preferences. The growing vehicle demand in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries is predicted to spur the adoption of suspension systems in the region. Key automotive companies have shifted focus towards Asia Pacific owing to increasing demand for passenger cars in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market share owing to rising requirements for LCV and HCV. Besides, the growing technological advancement and improved safety features is likely to aid growth in Asia Pacific. North America is expected to witness high growth in the automotive suspension system market during the forecast period owing to the rising government initiatives.

Some of the Major Companies in the Automotive Suspension System Market

ThyssenKrupp AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Benteler International AG

KYB Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

Tenneco Inc

NHK Springs Co., Ltd.

Mubea Fahrwerksfedern GmbH

Rassini

Mando Corp.

