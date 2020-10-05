Remote Towers Market Revenue, Growth & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Final Report will add the Impact of COVID-19 Analysis on Remote Towers Industry:

The global remote towers market size is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years on account of the increasing need for developing new air traffic management concepts. Fortune Business Insights in their upcoming report titled, “Remote Towers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Operation (Single, Multiple, Contingency), By System (Network Solutions, Airport Equipment, Remote Tower Module), By Application (Flight Data Monitoring, Communication, Surveillance, Information & Control, Visualization) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” discussed the market and analyzes its future in details.

Most of the businesses today are facing crisis due to the imposition of temporary lockdown in the COVID-19 pandemic. The healthcare sector is facing a major challenge in terms of lack of professionals and rise in the patient pool. The world is facing major economic crisis and most of the industrial and commercial sectors are operating from homes to manage meagre revenues. Research and development on the invention of an antidote for the novel coronavirus is ongoing.

Meanwhile, special reports are offered by Fortune Business Insights on various markets impacted by the coronavirus. Investors can benefit from these reports as they consist of elaborate analysis of the current pandemic situation and predictions of the future.

A 360-degree overview of the market for remote towers

Drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities

List of players and their key strategies to earn the lion’s share

Detailed segmentation of the market with names of leading segments

Future of the market

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Number of Domestic and International Airports to Augment Growth

The increasing number of airports for both domestic and international flights is the key factor promoting the global remote towers market growth. In addition to this, the increasing safety and efficiency of remote air traffic management and other airport support and services will also add impetus to market growth. Besides this, the modernization of current management infrastructure for air traffic will also help boost the market in the forecast period.

On the contrary, factors such as rise in cyber threats related to air traffic management and the increasing need for proper training with remote towers may cause hindrance to the market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the advent of numerous air traffic management solutions and increasing focus on air traffic management for reducing carbon footprint will help create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Segmentation-

The market for remote towers is categorized on the basis of operation, system, application, and geography. In terms of operation, the market is classified into contingency, multiple, and single operation. Based on system, the market is grouped into remote tower modules, airport equipment, and network solutions. With respect to application, the market is segmented into visualization, surveillance, flight data monitoring, information & control, and communication.

Regional Analysis-

Europe to Gain Largest Share Owing to Rising Focus on Air Traffic Management

Region wise, Europe accounted for the largest remote towers market share on account of the rising focus of air traffic management and increasing initiatives to reduce the overall cost and emission of carbon footprint. This, coupled with the new construction of remote towers in nations such as Sweden, Germany, and the U.K., is further expected to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period on account of the growth of the aviation industry in developing nations such as China and India. This, coupled with the improving infrastructure of existing airports, betterment of economy, and the rise in number of passenger traffic is expected to further help this region gain significant revenue in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape-

Collaborative Strategies Adopted by Players to Hold Dominance

Several companies are focusing on collaborative strategies such as mergers and acquisition, joint ventures, and others to earn a lion’s share in the market competition. Other players are also engaging in offering better air traffic services and are trying to offer cost-efficient solutions to attract higher revenue in the coming years.

Industry Developments:

December 2019 – Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS) received a contract from Luchtverkeersleiding Nederland (LVNL) for supporting the development, installation, and maintenance of remote tower systems in all airports throughout the Netherlands.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Frequentis Group (Austria)

Thales Group (France)

Searidge Technologies (Canada)

Indra Navia AS (Norway)

Harris Corporation (the U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden),

Others

