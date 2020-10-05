Reusable Water Bottle Market to be at Forefront by 2019 to 2029

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Reusable Water Bottle Market

A recent market research report on the Reusable Water Bottle market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Reusable Water Bottle market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Reusable Water Bottle market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Reusable Water Bottle market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the Reusable Water Bottle

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Reusable Water Bottle market in different regions

Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on supply-demand, value chain, and consumption

Adoption of the Reusable Water Bottle in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Reusable Water Bottle Market

The presented report dissects the Reusable Water Bottle market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the Reusable Water Bottle market analyzed in the report include:

Polymer-based Reusable Water Bottles to Create Opportunities for Market Players

Polymer-based reusable water bottles are usually cheaper than those made from metal, glass, and silicone. These bottles are also easy to clean, available in wide variety of colors, and do not leave a metallic taste. These features make the polymer-based reusable water bottles the highest sold category. Based on primary usage, everyday reusable water bottles generate the highest revenue in the market. Among the sales channels of reusable water bottles, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most lucrative for the players.

Product Development Holds the Key to Success in the Reusable Water Bottles Market

Besides environmental factors and per day cost cutting on purchasing bottled waters, buyers of reusable water bottles purchase these bottles due to additional features that are absent in bottled drinking water. Considering this factor, manufacturers of reusable water bottles are focusing on product development to include differentiated features to their existing portfolio as well as the launch of new reusable water bottles with added features. For instance, Pressa bottles offer a built-in juicer, that can be used to infuse flavors of fruits and berries, along with an added advantage of easy cleaning as it has a wide mouth. In Feb 2019, Cove launched reusable water bottle made entirely from biodegradable material. This reusable water bottle looks and feels like regular plastic but decomposes without harming the ecosystem. Few companies such as Nalge Nunc International Corp., Newell Brands, etc. are also focusing on gaining attention or marketing its reusable water bottles by collaborating with different entertainment companies such as Marvel, Disney, etc.

Certain inorganic developments in the reusable water bottles market have also been observed in the recent past. For instance, Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co. Ltd., a Chinese reusable water bottle manufacturer has acquired Sigg Switzerland AG. With this, Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers is expected to expand its global footprint. O2Cool was acquired by Maurice Sporting Goods Company of Delaware, Inc. in June 2018.

Important doubts related to the Reusable Water Bottle market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Reusable Water Bottle market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the Reusable Water Bottle market in 2020?

