Data Center Cooling Market Outlook By Product, Application And End-Use Forecast To 2026 | Black Box Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Data Center Cooling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Data Center Cooling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Data Center Cooling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Data Center Cooling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Data Center Cooling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Data Center Cooling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Data Center Cooling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Data Center Cooling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Data Center Cooling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Data Center Cooling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Data Center Cooling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Data Center Cooling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Data Center Cooling Market Research Report: Schneider Electric Se., Black Box Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Stulz GmbH, Vertiv Co., Asetek, Adaptivcool, Coolcentric

Data Center Cooling Market Types: Mid-Sized Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers



Data Center Cooling Market Applications: , Consulting, Installation and Deployment, Support and Maintenance



The Data Center Cooling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Data Center Cooling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Data Center Cooling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Data Center Cooling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Data Center Cooling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Data Center Cooling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Data Center Cooling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Data Center Cooling market?

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Data Center Cooling 1.1 Data Center Cooling Market Overview

1.1.1 Data Center Cooling Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Data Center Cooling Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 1.3 Global Data Center Cooling Market Size by Region (2015-2026) 1.4 Global Data Center Cooling Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020) 1.5 Global Data Center Cooling Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 1.6 Key Regions Data Center Cooling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Data Center Cooling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Data Center Cooling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Data Center Cooling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Data Center Cooling Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.2 Global Data Center Cooling Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 2.3 Global Data Center Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 2.4 Mid-Sized Data Centers 2.5 Enterprise Data Centers 2.6 Large Data Centers 3 Data Center Cooling Market Overview by Type 3.1 Global Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 3.2 Global Data Center Cooling Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 3.3 Global Data Center Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 3.4 Consulting 3.5 Installation and Deployment 3.6 Support and Maintenance 4 Global Data Center Cooling Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Data Center Cooling Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Data Center Cooling as of 2019) 4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Data Center Cooling Market 4.4 Global Top Players Data Center Cooling Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Data Center Cooling Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Data Center Cooling Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 Schneider Electric Se.

5.1.1 Schneider Electric Se. Profile

5.1.2 Schneider Electric Se. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Schneider Electric Se. Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Schneider Electric Se. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Schneider Electric Se. Recent Developments 5.2 Black Box Corporation

5.2.1 Black Box Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Black Box Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Black Box Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Black Box Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Black Box Corporation Recent Developments 5.3 Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

5.5.1 Nortek Air Solutions, LLC Profile

5.3.2 Nortek Air Solutions, LLC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Nortek Air Solutions, LLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Nortek Air Solutions, LLC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. Recent Developments 5.4 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

5.4.1 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. Profile

5.4.2 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. Recent Developments 5.5 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

5.5.1 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg Profile

5.5.2 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg Recent Developments 5.6 Stulz GmbH

5.6.1 Stulz GmbH Profile

5.6.2 Stulz GmbH Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Stulz GmbH Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Stulz GmbH Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Stulz GmbH Recent Developments 5.7 Vertiv Co.

5.7.1 Vertiv Co. Profile

5.7.2 Vertiv Co. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Vertiv Co. Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Vertiv Co. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Vertiv Co. Recent Developments 5.8 Asetek

5.8.1 Asetek Profile

5.8.2 Asetek Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Asetek Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Asetek Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Asetek Recent Developments 5.9 Adaptivcool

5.9.1 Adaptivcool Profile

5.9.2 Adaptivcool Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Adaptivcool Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Adaptivcool Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Adaptivcool Recent Developments 5.10 Coolcentric

5.10.1 Coolcentric Profile

5.10.2 Coolcentric Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Coolcentric Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Coolcentric Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Coolcentric Recent Developments 6 North America Data Center Cooling by Players and by Application 6.1 North America Data Center Cooling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 6.2 North America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Data Center Cooling by Players and by Application 7.1 Europe Data Center Cooling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 7.2 Europe Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Data Center Cooling by Players and by Application 8.1 China Data Center Cooling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 8.2 China Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling by Players and by Application 9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Data Center Cooling by Players and by Application 10.1 Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 10.2 Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling by Players and by Application 11.1 Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 11.2 Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Data Center Cooling Market Dynamics 12.1 Industry Trends 12.2 Market Drivers 12.3 Market Challenges 12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources 14.3 Disclaimer 14.4 Author List

