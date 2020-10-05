Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects During 2020-2026|China Unicom, China Telecom, AT&T

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Research Report: Vodafone, China Unicom, China Telecom, AT&T, Etisalat, Telstra, Orange, Telefonica, SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Types: Professional Services, Management Services



Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Applications: , Agricultural, Logistics, Health Care, Industrial Production, Energy, Utilities, Retail, Other



The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) 1.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Overview

1.1.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 1.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Region (2015-2026) 1.4 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020) 1.5 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 1.6 Key Regions Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 2.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 2.4 Professional Services 2.5 Management Services 3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Overview by Type 3.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 3.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 3.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 3.4 Agricultural 3.5 Logistics 3.6 Health Care 3.7 Industrial Production 3.8 Energy, Utilities 3.9 Retail 3.10 Other 4 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) as of 2019) 4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market 4.4 Global Top Players Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 Vodafone

5.1.1 Vodafone Profile

5.1.2 Vodafone Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Vodafone Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Vodafone Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Vodafone Recent Developments 5.2 China Unicom

5.2.1 China Unicom Profile

5.2.2 China Unicom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 China Unicom Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 China Unicom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 China Unicom Recent Developments 5.3 China Telecom

5.5.1 China Telecom Profile

5.3.2 China Telecom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 China Telecom Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 China Telecom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 AT&T Recent Developments 5.4 AT&T

5.4.1 AT&T Profile

5.4.2 AT&T Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 AT&T Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 AT&T Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 AT&T Recent Developments 5.5 Etisalat

5.5.1 Etisalat Profile

5.5.2 Etisalat Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Etisalat Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Etisalat Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Etisalat Recent Developments 5.6 Telstra

5.6.1 Telstra Profile

5.6.2 Telstra Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Telstra Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Telstra Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Telstra Recent Developments 5.7 Orange

5.7.1 Orange Profile

5.7.2 Orange Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Orange Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Orange Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Orange Recent Developments 5.8 Telefonica

5.8.1 Telefonica Profile

5.8.2 Telefonica Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Telefonica Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Telefonica Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Telefonica Recent Developments 5.9 SK Telecom

5.9.1 SK Telecom Profile

5.9.2 SK Telecom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 SK Telecom Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 SK Telecom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 SK Telecom Recent Developments 5.10 Deutsche Telekom

5.10.1 Deutsche Telekom Profile

5.10.2 Deutsche Telekom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Deutsche Telekom Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Developments 6 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) by Players and by Application 6.1 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 6.2 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) by Players and by Application 7.1 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 7.2 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) by Players and by Application 8.1 China Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 8.2 China Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) by Players and by Application 9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) by Players and by Application 10.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 10.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) by Players and by Application 11.1 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 11.2 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Dynamics 12.1 Industry Trends 12.2 Market Drivers 12.3 Market Challenges 12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources 14.3 Disclaimer 14.4 Author List

