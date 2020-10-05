Retail Space Planning Software Market 2020 Research and Developments Dassault Systmes, DOTACTIV (PTY) LTD., ExTech s.r.o., InContext Solutions

The major drivers considered for the retail space planning software market are the increasing SMEs in developing countries and increasing adoption of advanced technology. Moreover, increasing demand for cloud-based solutions owing to its low cost is expected to cater lucrative growth opportunities.

Leading Retail Space Planning Software Market Players:

Dassault Systmes, DOTACTIV (PTY) LTD., ExTech s.r.o., InContext Solutions, Klee 3D, Oracle Corp., Planorama, RELEX Solutions, SmartDraw, LLC, The Nielsen Company (US), LLC

Retail space planning software supports retailers manage and enhance physical stores through leveraging visual representations of each and every location. This type of software utilizes planograms for displaying the physical structure of a store, comprising elements like shelves, as well as supporting with visual merchandising through integrating brand and product information. Retail space planning software is utilized mostly by retail managers and merchandisers to guarantee the right products are displayed in the right location.

The “Global Retail Space Planning Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the retail space planning software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of retail space planning software market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise size, subscription type, and geography. The global retail space planning software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading retail space planning software market players and offers trends and opportunities in the market.

The global retail space planning software market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and subscription type. Based on component, the retail space planning software market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. Furthermore, on the basis of subscription type, the market is segmented as one-time subscription, monthly subscription, and annually subscription.

