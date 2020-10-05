Global Silicon Photonics Transceiver Market 2020-2027 Consumption, Export, Import by Regions, Competitors, Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy

The growth of the silicon photonics transceiver market is driven by their high integration density, allowing high-speed data transmission and low power consumption capabilities. These transceivers can also be upgraded to handle greater bandwidth capacity, allowing optical modules to take network data center speeds of up to 100 Gbps, 400 Gbps, and beyond. North America is expected to continue to control the market for silicon photonics transceivers by accounting for the largest market share in the coming years. It is the hub of many technology-driven companies and R&D facilities, leading to significant innovations and technological advances.

Leading Silicon Photonics Transceiver Market Players:

Acacia Communications, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Finisar Corp., GlobalFoundries, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., IBM, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Mellanox Technologies, STMicroelectronics

The Silicon Photonics Transceiver comes in a compact package and provides high-speed optical communication system performance. Also, in applications such as telecommunication, high-performance computing, and data centers, its low-power consumption capacity has increased its adoption. Moreover, Scintil Photonics raised USD 4.4 million in funding in September 2019 to develop its new GBPS photonics transceiver circuit. This is likely to help the business to increase its market opportunity among the commercial semiconductor foundries and target the data center industry’s strategic clients.

The “Global Silicon Photonics Transceiver Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The silicon photonics transceiver market report aims to provide an overview of the silicon photonics transceiver market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global silicon photonics transceiver market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading silicon photonics transceiver market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global silicon photonics transceiver market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The silicon photonics transceiver market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

