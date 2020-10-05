GPS IC Market Size: Top Countries Segmented by Applications and Geography Trends, Share, Growth and Forecasts 2026
"GPS IC Market" report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The research covers the current GPS IC market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Qualcomm
- Broadcom
- Texas Instruments
- MediaTek
- CSR
- Maxim Integrated Products
- RF Micro Devices
- Analog Devices
- Brief Description about GPS IC market:
GPS IC is an integrated circuit which integrates RF chip, baseband chip, core CPU and related peripheral circuits.
By the product type, the GPS IC market is primarily split into:
- SIRF
- MTK
- MSTAR
- Others
- By the end users/application, GPS IC market report covers the following segments:
- Voice-Guided Navigation
- Tracking and Tracing
- Location-Enabled Search
- Others
The key regions covered in the GPS IC market report are:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Reasons to Purchase:
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global GPS IC market trend and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global GPS IC market growth.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the GPS IC market forecast.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.
Table of Contents with Major Points :
Detailed TOC of Global GPS IC Market Research Report 2020-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 GPS IC Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GPS IC
1.2 GPS IC Segment by Type
1.3 GPS IC Segment by Application
1.4 Global GPS IC Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.5 GPS IC Industry
1.6 GPS IC Market Trends
2 Global GPS IC Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global GPS IC Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global GPS IC Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global GPS IC Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers GPS IC Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 GPS IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key GPS IC Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 GPS IC Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global GPS IC Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
3.2 Global GPS IC Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3.3 North America GPS IC Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4 Europe GPS IC Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.5 Asia Pacific GPS IC Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.6 Latin America GPS IC Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7 Middle East and Africa GPS IC Market Facts & Figures by Country
4 Global GPS IC Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global GPS IC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global GPS IC Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.4 Global GPS IC Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Global GPS IC Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global GPS IC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global GPS IC Price by Application (2015-2020)
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GPS IC Business
7 GPS IC Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Trends
9.2 Opportunities and Drivers
9.3 Challenges
9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Global GPS IC Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.2 GPS IC Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.3 GPS IC Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.4 North America GPS IC Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.5 Europe GPS IC Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.6 Asia Pacific GPS IC Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.7 Latin America GPS IC Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.8 Middle East and Africa GPS IC Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
