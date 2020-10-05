Europium Market Size Potential Growth, Top Countries Shares, Demand and Analysis of Key Players, Research Forecasts to 2026
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The research covers the current Europium market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Avalon Advanced Materials
- Rare Element Resources
- Canada Rare Earth Corporation
- Lynas Corporation
- China Minmetals Corporation
- Neo Performance Materials
- Indian Rare Earth
- Arafura Resources
- ACI Alloys
- All-Chemie
- American Elements
- Hastings Technology Metals
- Brief Description about Europium market:
Europium is a chemical element with symbol Eu and atomic number 63. It was isolated in 1901 and is named after the continent of Europe. It is a moderately hard, silvery metal which readily oxidizes in air and water.
By the product type, the Europium market is primarily split into:
- Eu(II)
- Eu(III)
- By the end users/application, Europium market report covers the following segments:
- Catalysts
- Metal Alloys
- Glass PolishinG
- Permanent Magnets
- Glass Additives
- Ceramics
- Phosphors
- Others
The key regions covered in the Europium market report are:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Contents with Major Points :
Detailed TOC of Global Europium Market Research Report 2020-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Europium Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Europium
1.2 Europium Segment by Type
1.3 Europium Segment by Application
1.4 Global Europium Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.5 Europium Industry
1.6 Europium Market Trends
2 Global Europium Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Europium Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Europium Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Europium Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Europium Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Europium Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Europium Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Europium Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Europium Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
3.2 Global Europium Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3.3 North America Europium Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4 Europe Europium Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.5 Asia Pacific Europium Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.6 Latin America Europium Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7 Middle East and Africa Europium Market Facts & Figures by Country
4 Global Europium Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Europium Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Europium Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Europium Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Europium Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Global Europium Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Europium Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Europium Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Europium Price by Application (2015-2020)
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Europium Business
7 Europium Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Trends
9.2 Opportunities and Drivers
9.3 Challenges
9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Global Europium Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.2 Europium Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.3 Europium Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.4 North America Europium Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.5 Europe Europium Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.6 Asia Pacific Europium Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.7 Latin America Europium Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.8 Middle East and Africa Europium Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
