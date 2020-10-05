Savory Snack Market 2020 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024

Global Savory Snack Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Savory Snack Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Savory Snack Market Share in global regions.

The Savory Snack market is forecasted to reach USD 956.2 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.34%during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The consumers in the country constantly seek convenient snacking options that are being upgraded by the major manufacturers operating in the Savory Snack market. The change in consumer’s preference has shown a greater inclination toward spicy flavors of savory snacks in Pakistan.

– The flavorful innovation is the single-most factor retaining the momentum of the savory snack industry in Pakistan; the market has witnessed the launch of innovative snacks with a wide variety of flavors, such as smoke, vinegar, honey, spice, pizza, and barbecue, to name but a few.

– New domestic brands of affordable and high-quality potato chips led to the replacement of loose Off-Brand chips. Higher disposable incomes, increasing brand awareness, and introduction of various flavors contribute to the market growth.

Company Coverage of Savory Snack market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– PepsiCo

– CAPITAL GROUP OF COMPANIES

– HALDIRAM’S

– NIMCO’S

– SHAHI

– BHAYA FOODS INDUSTRIES

– United Snacks

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Crisps/Chips

5.1.2 Extruded Snacks

5.1.3 Popcorn

5.1.4 Nuts and Seeds

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hypermarket/Supermarket

5.2.2 Specialty Store

5.2.3 Departmental Store

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

6 CONSUMER BEHAVIOR ANALYSIS

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Market Share Analysis

7.2 Most Adopted Strategies

7.3 Company Profiles

7.3.1 PepsiCo

7.3.2 CAPITAL GROUP OF COMPANIES

7.3.3 HALDIRAM�S

7.3.4 NIMCO�S

7.3.5 SHAHI

7.3.6 BHAYA FOODS INDUSTRIES

7.3.7 United Snacks

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

