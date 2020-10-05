Cannabis Market will Register a Significant CAGR During Period 2020-2026 | 30.5% CAGR| Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the COVID19 Impact

The Global Cannabis Market size is projected to reach USD 41.9 Bn by 2026 from USD 10.4 Bn in 2018, at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period.

The latest Cannabis market report estimates the opportunities and current market scenario, providing insights and updates about the corresponding segments involved in the global Cannabis market for the forecast period of 2020-2026. The report provides detailed assessment of key market dynamics and comprehensive information about the structure of the Cannabis industry. This market study contains exclusive insights into how the global Cannabis market is predicted to grow during the forecast period.

The primary objective of the Cannabis market report is to provide insights regarding opportunities in the market that are supporting the transformation of global businesses associated with Cannabis. This report also provides an estimation of the Cannabis market size and corresponding revenue forecasts carried out in terms of US$. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the Cannabis market. Furthermore, new and emerging players in the global Cannabis market can make use of the information presented in the study for effective business decisions, which will provide momentum to their businesses as well as the global Cannabis market.

The study is relevant for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors in the Cannabis market. All stakeholders in the Cannabis market, as well as industry experts, researchers, journalists, and business researchers can influence the information and data represented in the report.

Cannabis Market 2020-2026: Segmentation

The Cannabis market report covers major market players like

Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

Cannabis Science Inc. (US)

Aphria Inc. (Canada)

Medical Marijuana

Mentor Capital

CBD American Shaman

CV Sciences

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

IRIE CBD

Meadow Care

Pharmahemp

Terra Tech

NuLeaf Naturals



Cannabis Market is segmented as below: By Product Type:

Flower

Concentrates

Breakup by Application:



Medical

Recreational