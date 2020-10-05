Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market 2020 Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Development and Regional Growth Overview

Global Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market Share in global regions.

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market Report Is In Electronicsfield

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Description :-

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market Overview

The Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor market is expected to register a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The increase in the trend of consumer electronics usage will drive the silicon carbide power semiconductor market in the forecast period.

– While conventional materials, such as silicon and gallium arsenide have been in the market for semiconductors from the 1970s, wide or high bandgap materials, such as aluminium nitride, gallium nitride, boron nitride, diamond, and silicon carbide have made their way in high-temperature and power switching applications.

– As SiC is used for high power applications due to the wide bandgap, semiconductors employ SiC for reduced energy loss and longer life solar and wind energy power converters.

– Owing to this, the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) announced USD 30 million in funding for 21 innovative projects as part of the Creating Innovative and Reliable Circuits Using Inventive Topologies and Semiconductors (CIRCUITS) program.

– To meet the customer expectations with these electric vehicles (EVs), such as range, charge-time, and performance, they require power electronic devices capable of efficient and effective operation at elevated temperatures. Hence, power modules are being developed using wide bandgap SiC technologies.

– Since the use of SiC power semiconductor has been increased drastically these this a shortage of silicon wafers globally, which can be a challenge for the SiC power semiconductor market in the forecast period.

The report is a detailed assessment of the Global Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market, which enables market drivers, recent technologies, product Specification, Product cost structure, Manufacturing process, etc. while the production gets separated by the Applications, Technology and regions.

Company Coverage of Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– Infineon technologies AG

– Texas instruments Inc.

– ST Microelectronics N.V

– NXP semiconductor

– ON Semiconductor Corporation

– Renesas electronic corporation

– Broadcom limited

– Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd

– Toshiba Corporation

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

– Semikron International

– Cree Inc.

The Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market report separates the production by regions, applications and technology.

Main points include in This Market Research Report contains additional information of following points are as follows:

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market growth

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market Trends

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market Forecast

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market Size

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market Share

Cost Analysis

Global Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase in the Demand for Consumer Electronics and Wireless Communications

4.3.2 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Battery-Powered Portable Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Silicon Wafer Shortages Globally

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By End-user Industry

6.1.1 Automotive

6.1.2 Consumer Electronics

6.1.3 IT and Telecommunication

6.1.4 Military and Aerospace

6.1.5 Power

6.1.6 Industrial

6.1.7 Other End-user Industries

6.2 Geography

6.2.1 North America

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Infineon technologies AG

7.1.2 Texas instruments Inc.

7.1.3 ST Microelectronics N.V

7.1.4 NXP semiconductor

7.1.5 ON Semiconductor Corporation

7.1.6 Renesas electronic corporation

7.1.7 Broadcom limited

7.1.8 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd

7.1.9 Toshiba Corporation

7.1.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.1.11 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

7.1.12 Semikron International

7.1.13 Cree Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

