Mobile BI Market 2020 Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

The mobile business intelligence (BI) market has been valued at USD 6.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.43% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024, to reach USD 20.81 billion by 2024. Increasing acceptance of BYOD trends in organizations will increase productivity and employee satisfaction while reducing hardware cost for large and small enterprises. BYOD is helping retailers to take advantage by providing more engaging in-store experiences to customers, reducing device procurement costs and gain visibility into in-store performance.

– Integration of IoT is enabling the market to grow, as IoT allows mobile devices to communicate, analyze and share data about the physical world via networks and cloud-based software platforms. The customized best-price offer in real time and providing location-based services right in the retail store is a key driver for the market.

– Rising adoption of mobile enterprise application platform (MEAP) is growing the market as it entails both a mobile client application and a mobile middleware server where the middleware server helps manage data through security, scalability, system integration, cross-platform support, simplifying purchase decision for users and more.

– On the contrary, mobile devices can easily be hacked, lost or stolen. Using mobile BI may consequently put sensitive or confidential information at greater risk of being breached, which is a restraint for the market.

Company Coverage of Mobile BI market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– SAP SE

– SAS Institute

– MicroStrategy Incorporated

– Oracle Corporation

– Tableau Software

– TIBCO Software

– QlikTech International AB

– Information Builders, Inc

– Yellowfin International

– Zoho Corporation

– Phocas Software

– Sisense Inc.

– e-Zest Solutions Ltd.

Global Mobile BI Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Integration of IoT for Real Time Data

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Mobile Enterprise Application Platform (MEAP)

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security and Privacy Issue in Mobile Technology

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 SMEs

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By Deployment

5.3.1 On Cloud

5.3.2 On-Premise

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 IT and Telecommunications

5.4.3 Healthcare

5.4.4 Retail

5.4.5 Government

5.4.6 Manufacturing

5.4.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Russia

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 SAP SE

6.1.4 SAS Institute

6.1.5 MicroStrategy Incorporated

6.1.6 Oracle Corporation

6.1.7 Tableau Software

6.1.8 TIBCO Software

6.1.9 QlikTech International AB

6.1.10 Information Builders, Inc

6.1.11 Yellowfin International

6.1.12 Zoho Corporation

6.1.13 Phocas Software

6.1.14 Sisense Inc.

6.1.15 e-Zest Solutions Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

