Meal Replacement Products Market 2020 Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2020-2024

Meal replacement products market is growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The market is driven by factors such as busy lifestyles, rapid urbanization, increasing healthy food consumption habits and food convenience.

– Consumers are becoming more health conscious and seeking food products which are convenient and has more nutritional content.

– The rapid growth of the e-commerce sector will also aid the growth of the market by offering a wide array of protein shakes and protein bars for online purchase.

– Abbott

– Blue Diamond Growers

– Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods

– Herbalife, Inc.

– Glanbia plc.

– General Mills Inc.

– Healthy ‘N Fit International Inc…

– Kellogg Co.

– Nutrisystem

– Nestle SA

Global Meal Replacement Products Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Ready-to-Drink Products

5.1.2 Edible Bars

5.1.3 Powdered Products

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Convenience Stores

5.2.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

5.2.3 Specialty Stores

5.2.4 Online Retailers

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Italy

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 France

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Abbott

6.4.2 Blue Diamond Growers

6.4.3 Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods

6.4.4 Herbalife, Inc.

6.4.5 Glanbia plc.

6.4.6 General Mills Inc.

6.4.7 Healthy ‘N Fit International Inc…

6.4.8 Kellogg Co.

6.4.9 Nutrisystem

6.4.10 Nestle SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

