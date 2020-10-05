Logistics Automation Market 2020 Industry Development Analysis, Global Trends, Size, Share, Growth Factors, CAGR Status, Industry Insights by Top Key Players and, Forecast to 2024

Global Logistics Automation Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Logistics Automation Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Logistics Automation Market Share in global regions.

Logistics Automation Market Report Is In Automationfield

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Get Sample PDF of report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13517602

Logistics Automation Description :-

Logistics Automation Market Overview

The logistics automation market was USD 49.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to be USD 96.2 billion in 2024, to register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the advent of a network of connected systems are helping industries perform multitude tasks, such as material batching, picking, ordering, packaging, warehouse security and inspection, and helping improve the operational efficiency by huge margins is driving the market.

– The growth in e-commerce industry worldwide and growing need for efficient warehousing and inventory management is driving the market. According to a report by Salesforce, more than 500 million consumers across the world shopped using e-commerce in the first quarter of 2018. Of the overall orders through e-commerce, mobile shopping accounted for 43% of orders and made 23% of the revenue from e-commerce

– The awareness of industries to increase the efficiency of the warehouse and reduce the capital spent on labor is resulting in the increased adoption of warehouse automation in a global supply chain scenario. According to the US Census Bureau, an average warehouse worker wastes nearly seven weeks per year in unnecessary motion, which accounts more than USD 4.3 billion in labor alone in the domestic market.

– The use of IoT and technologies allows warehouses for real-time data transfer, flexible communication, and big data analytics. These with the cloud-based solution enables automated, sophisticated, agent-based control.

– However, the high initial costs and lack of skilled personnel to handle the technology may hinder the growth of the market.

The report is a detailed assessment of the Global Logistics Automation Market, which enables market drivers, recent technologies, product Specification, Product cost structure, Manufacturing process, etc. while the production gets separated by the Applications, Technology and regions.

Get Sample Copy Of Logistics Automation Market Report 2019- 2024

Company Coverage of Logistics Automation market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– Dematic Corp.

– Daifuku Co. Limited

– Swisslog Holding Limited

– Honeywell Intelligrated

– Murata Machinery Limited

– Knapp AG

– Jungheinrich AG

– SSI Schaefer LLC

– Mecalux, SA

– Beumer Group

– TGW Logistics Group GmbH

– Toshiba Infrastructure System and Solutions Corporation

The Logistics Automation Market report separates the production by regions, applications and technology. Since the analysis of the report also covers the upstream raw materials, downstream client survey, Industry development trend, equipment, proposals and Marketing channels.

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13517602

Main points include in This Market Research Report contains additional information of following points are as follows:

Logistics Automation Market growth

Logistics Automation Market Trends

Logistics Automation Market Forecast

Logistics Automation Market Size

Logistics Automation Market Share

Cost Analysis

Reasons for Buying this Logistics Automation Market Report: –

Logistics Automationindustry report gives precise analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It gives progressive lookout of different factors driving or operating or regulating market growth.

It provides future growth on the basis of assessment of seven-year forecast report.

This report gives a technological growth map over time to recognize understand the industry growth rate.

The report helps in understanding the significant product components and their future.

Global Logistics Automation Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13517602

In the end, the Logistics Automation Market report includes investment come analysis, and development trend analysis. The key rising opportunities of the fastest growing international Logistics Automation industry segments are coated throughout this report. This report additionally presents product specification, producing method, and products cost structure. Production is separated by regions, technology and applications.

In conclusion, it is a deep research report on Global Logistics Automation industry. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Points Of Logistics Automation Market Covered In Table Of Content are as follows

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Exponential Growth of the E-commerce Industry

4.3.2 Advancements in Robotics

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Capital Investment and Lack of Skilled Personnel

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Service

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium-size Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Warehouse Management

5.3.2 Transportation Management

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Retail and E-Commerce

5.4.2 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.4.3 Food and Beverages

5.4.4 Pharmaceuticals and Health Care

5.4.5 Oil and Gas

5.4.6 Aerospace and Defense

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Mexico

5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 UAE

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dematic Corp.

6.1.2 Daifuku Co. Limited

6.1.3 Swisslog Holding Limited

6.1.4 Honeywell Intelligrated

6.1.5 Murata Machinery Limited

6.1.6 Knapp AG

6.1.7 Jungheinrich AG

6.1.8 SSI Schaefer LLC

6.1.9 Mecalux, SA

6.1.10 Beumer Group

6.1.11 TGW Logistics Group GmbH

6.1.12 Toshiba Infrastructure System and Solutions Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13517602

About Us:

Market Reports World is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategic and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report re sellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +14242530807/UK +442032398187

OUR OTHER REPORTS:

Carving Tools Market Share, Size 2020 Analysis and in-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2024| Says Market Reports World

Railway Traction Motor Market Share, Size 2020 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025| Says Market Reports World

Digital Grocery Market Share, Size 2020 Segments By Product Types, Manufacturers, Regions And Application Analysis To 2024| Says Market Reports World

Copolyester Thermoplastic Elastomers (COPE) Market Size, Share 2020 – Report includes Industrial potential Growth with market share analysis and also include Key Players 2026| Says Market Reports World

Plastic Pipes Market Size, Share 2020 Capacity, Entry Strategies, Production and Production Value & Forecast 2020-2025, Says Market Reports World

Aerators Market Size, Share 2020 Top Manufactures Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025| Says Market Reports World

Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market Size, Share 2020 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025, Says Market Reports World