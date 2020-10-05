Self Storage Market 2020 Global Growth Insights to 2024 – by Recent Size, Share, Business Growth, Regional Demand, Segmentation and Competitive Analysis Research Report

Global Self Storage Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Self Storage Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Self Storage Market Share in global regions.

The market was valued at USD 37.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 49.24 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 134.79%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). The growth in this industry is expected to be positive, during the forecast period, due to the trends of increased urbanization and improved economic outlook, across regions, which have led to new business growth.

– Growing urbanization is one of the significant factors that are positively driving the market growth. The growing urban population mean smaller and increasingly expensive living spaces in cities and the creation of more renters who move around more frequently. London is a prime example of this trend, with its population hitting a new all-time high of 8.6 million in 2015 and projected to rise above 10 million by 2030.

– The improved economic outlook in countries, such as the United States, European and Asian counties are positively augmenting the market growth. Economic growth in the United States is constantly being driven forward by ongoing innovation, R&D, as well as capital investment. For instance, over the past several years, the size of self-storage space completed in the United States has risen from 18.5 million square feet in 2015 to over 36 million square feet by 2017.

– Government regulations are challenges the market’s growth. Storage operators have continued to receive nonspecific warnings from the Department of Homeland Security that their facilities can be used to store materials which could be unleashed in the terrorist attack.

– The Self Storage Association is the voice of the self-storage industry that serves as the industry’s primary advocate on government relations and legislative matters. Over the past decade, SSA spent millions of dollars influencing dozens of the relevant laws, including laws providing for licenses to sell tenant insurance, modernizing required methods of notice, authorizing reasonable late fees, and fighting the imposition of sales taxes on self-storage rents.

– U-Haul International, Inc.

– Life Storage Inc.

– CubeSmart, LP

– National Storage Affiliates

– Safestore Holdings PLC

– Simply Self Storage

– StorageMart

– Prime Storage Group

– W. P. Carey Inc.

– Metro Storage LLC

– SmartStop Asset Management LLC

– World Class Capital Group LLC

– National Storage REIT

– All Storage

– Amsdell Cos./Compass Self Storage

– Urban Self Storage Inc.

– SiteLink Software LLC

Global Self Storage Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Urbanization Coupled with Smaller Living Spaces

4.3.2 Improved Economic Outlook in Many Regions Leading to Business Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Government Regulations on Storage are Hindering the Market Growth

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By User Type

5.1.1 Personal

5.1.2 Business

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 U-Haul International, Inc.

6.1.2 Life Storage Inc.

6.1.3 CubeSmart, LP

6.1.4 National Storage Affiliates

6.1.5 Safestore Holdings PLC

6.1.6 Simply Self Storage

6.1.7 StorageMart

6.1.8 Prime Storage Group

6.1.9 W. P. Carey Inc.

6.1.10 Metro Storage LLC

6.1.11 SmartStop Asset Management LLC

6.1.12 World Class Capital Group LLC

6.1.13 National Storage REIT

6.1.14 All Storage

6.1.15 Amsdell Cos./Compass Self Storage

6.1.16 Urban Self Storage Inc.

6.1.17 SiteLink Software LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

