Automotive Safety Systems Market 2020 – Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2024, Market Reports World

Global Automotive Safety Systems Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Automotive Safety Systems Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market.

Automotive Safety Systems Market Report Is In Automotivefield

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Automotive Safety Systems Description :-

Automotive Safety Systems Market Overview

The global automotive safety systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Owing to the rise in accidents, the enactment of stringent safety regulations and the increasing vehicle safety concerns among the consumers are expected to drive the market studied. To meet the increasing standards for safety features in the vehicles, major ADAS manufacturers in the market have started investing in R&D activities. For instance, Continental AG invested USD 59 million for building a new R&D center in Queretaro, Mexico. The research staff in the center is expected to focus on developing hardware and software, for various ADAS features. Thus, the automotive market is anticipated to witness improved and advanced safety features, during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for a major share of the market studied, especially in the United States, as most of the new-generation passenger cars are likely to be equipped with adaptive cruise control (ACC) and blind spot detection (BSD), as standard features.

Companies, such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch, ZF Group, and Denso Corporation, are some of the major players in the market studied.

The report is a detailed assessment of the Global Automotive Safety Systems Market, which enables market drivers, recent technologies, product Specification, Product cost structure, Manufacturing process, etc. while the production gets separated by the Applications, Technology and regions.

Company Coverage of Automotive Safety Systems market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Delphi Automotive

– Infineon Technologies

– Magna International

– WABCO Vehicle Control System

– Continental AG

– ZF Friedrichshafen AG

– Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

– Autoliv

– Mando-Hella Electronics Corp

– Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

– BMW

– BYD Auto Co. Ltd.

The Automotive Safety Systems Market report separates the production by regions, applications and technology.

Global Automotive Safety Systems Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

In the end, the Automotive Safety Systems Market report includes investment come analysis, and development trend analysis. The key rising opportunities of the fastest growing international Automotive Safety Systems industry segments are coated throughout this report. This report additionally presents product specification, producing method, and products cost structure. Production is separated by regions, technology and applications.

In conclusion, it is a deep research report on Global Automotive Safety Systems industry.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Trends

4.7 Policies and Regulations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Active

5.1.1.1 Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS)

5.1.1.2 Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

5.1.1.3 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

5.1.1.4 Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

5.1.1.5 Forward-collision Warning (FCW)

5.1.1.6 Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDWS)

5.1.1.7 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

5.1.1.8 Others

5.1.2 Passive

5.1.2.1 Seatbelts

5.1.2.2 Airbags

5.1.2.3 Others

5.2 By End-user

5.2.1 OEM

5.2.2 Aftermarket

5.3 By Vehicle Type

5.3.1 Passenger Cars

5.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.4.3 South Africa

5.4.4.4 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share**

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.2.2 Delphi Automotive

6.2.3 Infineon Technologies

6.2.4 Magna International

6.2.5 WABCO Vehicle Control System

6.2.6 Continental AG

6.2.7 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

6.2.8 Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

6.2.9 Autoliv

6.2.10 Mando-Hella Electronics Corp

6.2.11 Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

6.2.12 BMW

6.2.13 BYD Auto Co. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

