Pedestrian Detection Systems Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024 Available at Market Reports World

The Global Pedestrian Detection System market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15%, during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

The pedestrian detection system is an important component of the driver assistance system, which is developed with the intention of avoiding collisions between vehicles and pedestrians, especially while driving during night time. The night-time pedestrian detection systems work by letting the driver of the vehicle know about the obstacles on the road, with the help of a near-infrared (NIR) camera and its displaying unit.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the growing emphasis on the safety of passengers and pedestrians, owing to a rise in the number of accidents, and the increasing demand for premium vehicles. However, factors, such as difficulty in detecting pedestrians during bad weather conditions, may hinder the growth of the market studied.

In recent years, the automobile industry has motivated its R&D work for improving the night vision systems. This has led to further improvements in advanced driving assistance systems, with the surge in demand for night-time pedestrian detection systems. Low penetration of leading providers of advanced driving assistance systems (ADASs) in the emerging markets and the rise in the number of autonomous cars are reasons for the opportunities present in the market studied.

Company Coverage of Pedestrian Detection Systems market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– Toyota Motor Corp.

– Volvo Cars

– BMW

– Mercedes-Benz

– Audi AG

– Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

– Peugeot

– Honda Motor Company Ltd.

– General Motors Company

– Mobileye

– Aptiv PLC

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Continental AG

– Denso Corporation

– FLIR System

– Panasonic Corp.

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Video

5.1.2 Infrared

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Spain

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.6 Russia

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share**

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Automobile Manufacturers

6.2.1.1 Toyota Motor Corp.

6.2.1.2 Volvo Cars

6.2.1.3 BMW

6.2.1.4 Mercedes-Benz

6.2.1.5 Audi AG

6.2.1.6 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

6.2.1.7 Peugeot

6.2.1.8 Honda Motor Company Ltd.

6.2.1.9 General Motors Company

6.2.2 Suppliers of Pedestrian Detection Systems and Components*

6.2.2.1 Mobileye

6.2.2.2 Aptiv PLC

6.2.2.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.2.2.4 Continental AG

6.2.2.5 Denso Corporation

6.2.2.6 FLIR System

6.2.2.7 Panasonic Corp.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

