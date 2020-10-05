Industrial Phenols Market Size Forecast Segmented by Analysis, CAGR, Regions, Manufactures, types and Applications by 360 Research report
The Industrial Phenols (also known as bisphenol A (BPA), alkyl phenols, caprolactam, chloro-phenols, phenyl amine and salicylic acid) are used as industrial raw materials for the production of phenolic adhesives which is also expected to have great market growth in the future.
The industrial phenols demand is also anticipated to increase in the future because of growing electronics industry. Many niche applications such as cosmetics preparation will increase industrial phenol market size. Regionally, the market of Industrial Phenols concentrated on 4 key regions, they include Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World markets. China and India are expected to play an important role as market participants over coming years.
By the product type, the Industrial Phenols market is primarily split into:
- Epoxy resins
- Henol-methanal resins
- By the end users/application, Industrial Phenols market report covers the following segments:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
The key regions covered in the Industrial Phenols market report are:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Contents with Major Points :
Detailed TOC of Global Industrial Phenols Market Research Report 2020-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Industrial Phenols Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Phenols
1.2 Industrial Phenols Segment by Type
1.3 Industrial Phenols Segment by Application
1.4 Global Industrial Phenols Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.5 Industrial Phenols Industry
1.6 Industrial Phenols Market Trends
2 Global Industrial Phenols Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Industrial Phenols Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Industrial Phenols Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Industrial Phenols Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Phenols Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Industrial Phenols Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Phenols Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Industrial Phenols Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Industrial Phenols Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
3.2 Global Industrial Phenols Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3.3 North America Industrial Phenols Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4 Europe Industrial Phenols Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.5 Asia Pacific Industrial Phenols Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.6 Latin America Industrial Phenols Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7 Middle East and Africa Industrial Phenols Market Facts & Figures by Country
4 Global Industrial Phenols Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Industrial Phenols Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Industrial Phenols Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Industrial Phenols Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Industrial Phenols Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Global Industrial Phenols Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Industrial Phenols Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Industrial Phenols Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Industrial Phenols Price by Application (2015-2020)
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Phenols Business
7 Industrial Phenols Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Trends
9.2 Opportunities and Drivers
9.3 Challenges
9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Global Industrial Phenols Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.2 Industrial Phenols Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.3 Industrial Phenols Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.4 North America Industrial Phenols Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.5 Europe Industrial Phenols Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.6 Asia Pacific Industrial Phenols Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.7 Latin America Industrial Phenols Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.8 Middle East and Africa Industrial Phenols Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
