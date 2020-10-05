India Passenger Car Market Size 2020, Global Trends, Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2024

Global India Passenger Car Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and India Passenger Car Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and India Passenger Car Market Share in global regions.

The Indian Passenger Car Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

The Indian automotive industry has been experiencing steady growth in the demand for and sale of passenger cars, owing to improvement in economic condition, and rise in disposable income of the consumers, over the past few years. The country has witnessed a gradual shift from transportation to comfortable/convenient transportation, and from convenient transportation to luxurious and safe transportation.

– The globalization and commercialization further helped to increase connectivity and broaden the overall automotive industry’s presence and importance in the country.

– The Indian automotive industry is shifting from just being a components manufacturer, to being an assembler and manufacturer of complete vehicles, including passenger cars.

– India is also a major exporter of automotive parts, components, and assembled vehicles to countries in the Middle East and Asia, which is expected to continue to be a major contributor to the country’s automotive industry’s revenue.

– With the growing presence of international automobile manufacturer’s and brands, and the consumer’s ability to purchase a new car and to maintain such car, consumers have been willing to buy more than one passenger car to suit their various daily needs and travel purposes.

– Additionally, a consistent rise in population has been a major factor responsible for the rise in automotive industry revenue – both commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

– Furthermore, with the growing focus on improved fuel economy and reduced exhaust emissions, the demand for and sale of electric vehicles, especially electric cars, is expected to witness fast growth during the forecast period. However, inadequate charging infrastructure and high cost of these electric cars may hinder the growth of the market.

– Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

– Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

– Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

– Tata Motors Ltd.

– Honda Cars India Ltd.

– Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd.

– Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd.

– Renault India Pvt Ltd.

– Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd.

– Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd.

– Ford Motors India

– Robert Bosch

– Samvardhana Motherson Group

– Exide Industries Ltd.

– WABCO India Ltd.

– Sundaram Clayton Ltd

– Gabriel India Limited

– Bharat Forge Limited

– Spark Minda

– JBM Group

– India Nippon Electricals limited

– Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd.

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 PESTEL Analysis

4.6 Government Regulations

4.6.1 Emission Regulations

4.7 Aftermarket Scenario

4.8 Used car Market

4.9 Car Sharing/Car Rental Market

4.10 Electric Vehicle Market Scenario

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Hatchback

5.1.2 Sedan

5.1.3 SUV & MUV

5.2 By Fuel Type

5.2.1 Gasoline

5.2.2 Diesel

5.2.3 CNG

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Automotive Manufacturers

6.2.1.1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

6.2.1.2 Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

6.2.1.3 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

6.2.1.4 Tata Motors Ltd.

6.2.1.5 Honda Cars India Ltd.

6.2.1.6 Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd.

6.2.1.7 Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd.

6.2.1.8 Renault India Pvt Ltd.

6.2.1.9 Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd.

6.2.1.10 Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd.

6.2.1.11 Ford Motors India

6.2.2 Automotive Ancillary Manufacturers

6.2.2.1 Robert Bosch

6.2.2.2 Samvardhana Motherson Group

6.2.2.3 Exide Industries Ltd.

6.2.2.4 WABCO India Ltd.

6.2.2.5 Sundaram Clayton Ltd

6.2.2.6 Gabriel India Limited

6.2.2.7 Bharat Forge Limited

6.2.2.8 Spark Minda

6.2.2.9 JBM Group

6.2.2.10 India Nippon Electricals limited

6.2.2.11 Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

