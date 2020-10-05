Flat Glass Market 2020 Industry Size by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024, Market Reports World

Global Flat Glass Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Flat Glass Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Flat Glass Market Share in global regions.

The flat glass market was valued at USD 108.51 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 180.79 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.33%, over the forecast period 2019 -2024. Insulated flat glass is witnessing increasing deployment as it reduces pollution, saves energy, and improves the comfort inside the building. The enhanced properties of acoustic insulation and thermal insulation provided by these products are expected to drive the demand.

– Factors like increasing urbanization, rise in the real estate sector, usage of solar products, and product innovation, in terms of characteristics, are further driving the growth of the market.

– The growing solar energy market, due to increasing dependency on renewable energy sources, along with the subsidies available for energy storage, is to propel the growth of the market, thus, accelerating the glass demand in the market.

– As there are only a few products that are involved in the production of flat glass, they cannot be substituted by others. However, fluctuating raw material prices, coupled with weak supply chain management, have a considerable effect on the overall price of flat glass products, challenging the market growth.

– Saint Gobain Corporation

– Schott AG

– Euroglass SPA

– Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

– Asahi Glass Group

– PPG Industires Inc.

– Cardinal Glass Industries

– Phoenicia Flat Glass Industries Ltd.

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Growing Electronic Display Demand

4.4.2 Positive Automotive Industry Outlook

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Insulated Glass

5.1.2 Tempered Glass

5.1.3 Laminated Glass

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 End-User Vertical

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Other End-User Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Saint Gobain Corporation

6.1.2 Schott AG

6.1.3 Euroglass SPA

6.1.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

6.1.5 Asahi Glass Group

6.1.6 PPG Industires Inc.

6.1.7 Cardinal Glass Industries

6.1.8 Phoenicia Flat Glass Industries Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

