Artificial Sweeteners Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Development Status, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2024

Global artificial sweetener market is projected to reach 2.70 billion USD in 2024 by registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecasted period (2019-2024).

– Artificial sweeteners are many times sweeter than table sugar, but it has energy density far lower than table sugar.

– The artificial sweeteners are finding widening applications in the past few years. The prominent areas where the artificial sweeteners are majorly used are in the food and beverage industry, which includes soft drinks, sauces, chewing gum, jellies, dressings, baked goods, candy, fruit juice, ice cream, etc.

– Soft drink industry is found to have the maximum consumption of artificial sweeteners due to the increasing demand for low sugar and diet beverages.

– The toxicological evidences and the concerns regarding the safety of artificial sweeteners is the major restraint of the market.

– Tate & Lyle

– Cargill Inc.

– Archer Daniels Midland

– Ingredion Inc.

– Roquette

– Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

– JK Sucralose Inc.

– Dupont

Global Artificial Sweeteners Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Aspartame

5.1.2 Acesulfame K

5.1.3 Saccharin

5.1.4 Sucralose

5.1.5 Neotame

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Bakery Products

5.2.2 Dairy products

5.2.3 Confectionery

5.2.4 Beverages

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Tate & Lyle

6.4.2 Cargill Inc.

6.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland

6.4.4 Ingredion Inc.

6.4.5 Roquette

6.4.6 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

6.4.7 JK Sucralose Inc.

6.4.8 Dupont

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

