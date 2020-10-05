Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market 2020: Company Profiles, Emerging Technologies, Trends, Industry Growth, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2024

Global Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market Share in global regions.

Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market Report Is In Electronicsfield

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Description :-

Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market Overview

The global crop monitoring technology in the precision farming market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6%, during the forecast period 2019-2024. As technology has been evolving since its inception, crop monitoring is increasingly becoming critical for making the best use of geospatial technologies and site-specific crop management practices.

– The convergence of IT with agriculture coupled with government initiatives and decline in sensor prices are driving the growth of the market.

– A growing number of applications for telematics in agriculture is anticipated to drive the demand for crop monitoring over the forecast period. Telematics services include tracking devices using Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to show the position of the equipment for management purposes.

– The adoption for these solutions is found to be high, in areas where labor costs are high and land costs are relatively inexpensive.

– The increasing demand for UAVs and the recent success of precision farming in increasing the productivity of major crops are expected to open up new growth opportunities in the near future.

– Further, measures taken by various governments to meet the increasing food demand is stimulating the market growth. For instance, the US Department of Agriculture, NASA, and NOAA contribute to precision farming, by the development of advanced technologies in GPS navigation. Also, the Indian government provides 100% cost subsidy to Precision Farming Development Centres (PDFCs).

– However, low awareness and high initial costs may hamper the growth of the market. Besides, due to low penetration, presently, the technology is majorly used in developed countries.

The report is a detailed assessment of the Global Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market, which enables market drivers, recent technologies, product Specification, Product cost structure, Manufacturing process, etc. while the production gets separated by the Applications, Technology and regions.

Company Coverage of Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market:

– AGCO Corporation

– AG Junction Inc.

– Deere & CompanyD

– Hickey-john Corporation

– Teejet Technologies Illinois LLC

– Raven Industries Inc.

– Lindsay Corporation

– Monsanto Company

– Valmont Industries Inc.

– Yara International ASA

– Topcon Precision Agriculture

– Trimble Navigation Limited

– E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company (Dupont)

– Land O’lakes Inc.

– BASF SE

The Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market report separates the production by regions, applications and technology.

Main points include in This Market Research Report contains additional information of following points are as follows:

Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market growth

Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market Trends

Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market Forecast

Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market Size

Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market Share

Cost Analysis

Global Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

In the end, the Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market report includes investment come analysis, and development trend analysis. The key rising opportunities of the fastest growing international Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming industry segments are coated throughout this report. This report additionally presents product specification, producing method, and products cost structure. Production is separated by regions, technology and applications.

In conclusion, it is a deep research report on Global Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming industry. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Points Of Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market Covered In Table Of Content are as follows

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Food Products and Improved Crop Yield

4.3.2 Convergence of IT with Agriculture

4.3.3 Governmental Support and Decline in Price of Sensors Aid Adoption

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Relatively Low Awareness and Lack af Specialists Remain a Concern

4.4.2 High Initial Costs and Sluggish Penetration of Technology

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Guidance System

5.1.2 Remote Sensing

5.1.3 Variable Rate Technology

5.2 By Solution

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.2.3 Service

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Field Mapping

5.3.2 Soil Monitoring

5.3.3 Crop Scouting

5.3.4 Yield Monitoring

5.3.5 Variable Rate Application

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

