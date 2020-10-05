Future growth for Global Electronic Gases market 2020 to 2028 | Air Products, Messer, SCI Analytical, Iwatani, Electronic Fluorocarbons

Electronic gases are high-purity gases used in the manufacture of semiconductors, ICs, PCBs, LCDs, and LEDs, which are in turn used in a range of electronic devices.

The Global Electronic Gases market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Electronic Gases market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use, application, and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Electronic Gases Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Electronic Gases Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Electronic Gases Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Key Players of Electronic Gases market:-

Air Products

Messer

SCI Analytical

Iwatani

Electronic Fluorocarbons

Yingde Gases

Air Liquide

Coregas

Linde

Airgas

Suzhou Jinhong Gas

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Showa Denko

Maine

Hangzhou Hangyang

Praxair

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals

The Electronic Gases market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use, and application.

By type:-

Xenon

Krypton

Nitrogen

Argon

Silane

Ammonia

Methane

Others

By application:-

Electronics & Semiconductors

Analytical & Calibration

Refrigeration

Medical & Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Global Electronic Gases Market by Region:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

This Global Electronic Gases market report provides a strong understanding of the current state of competition, major opportunities, regulations & strategies impacting the market. Report has been studied using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Thus, this analysis document can facilitate all the business players and also the readers having a keen interest within the development of this market.

