Pediatric Radiology Market size is projected to reach US$ 2349.7 million by 2026, from US$ 1818.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4%-Says QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and United States Pediatric Radiology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Pediatric Radiology market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Pediatric Radiology market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Pediatric Radiology market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Mindray Medical, Samsung Medison, … Market Segment by Product Type: , Ultrasound, X-Ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Nuclear Medicine, Computed Tomography Pediatric Radiology Market Segment by Application: , Pediatric Ultrasound, Radiographic Imaging, Pediatric X-ray, Pediatric CT Scan, Pediatric MRI or Fetal MRI, Fluoroscopy

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Pediatric Radiology market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pediatric Radiology market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Pediatric Radiology industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pediatric Radiology market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pediatric Radiology market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pediatric Radiology market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Pediatric Radiology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Ultrasound

1.2.3 X-Ray

1.2.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

1.2.5 Nuclear Medicine

1.2.6 Computed Tomography

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pediatric Radiology Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Pediatric Ultrasound

1.3.3 Radiographic Imaging

1.3.4 Pediatric X-ray

1.3.5 Pediatric CT Scan

1.3.6 Pediatric MRI or Fetal MRI

1.3.7 Fluoroscopy

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Pediatric Radiology Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Pediatric Radiology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pediatric Radiology Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Pediatric Radiology Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Pediatric Radiology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Pediatric Radiology Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Pediatric Radiology Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Pediatric Radiology Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Pediatric Radiology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pediatric Radiology Revenue

3.4 Global Pediatric Radiology Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Pediatric Radiology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pediatric Radiology Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Pediatric Radiology Area Served

3.6 Key Players Pediatric Radiology Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Pediatric Radiology Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Pediatric Radiology Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Pediatric Radiology Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Pediatric Radiology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Pediatric Radiology Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Pediatric Radiology Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Pediatric Radiology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Pediatric Radiology Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Pediatric Radiology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Pediatric Radiology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Pediatric Radiology Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pediatric Radiology Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Pediatric Radiology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Pediatric Radiology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Pediatric Radiology Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Pediatric Radiology Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Pediatric Radiology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Pediatric Radiology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Pediatric Radiology Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Pediatric Radiology Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Pediatric Radiology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Pediatric Radiology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Pediatric Radiology Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Pediatric Radiology Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Pediatric Radiology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Pediatric Radiology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Pediatric Radiology Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 GE Healthcare

11.1.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

11.1.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

11.1.3 GE Healthcare Pediatric Radiology Introduction

11.1.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Pediatric Radiology Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

11.2 Philips Healthcare

11.2.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details

11.2.2 Philips Healthcare Business Overview

11.2.3 Philips Healthcare Pediatric Radiology Introduction

11.2.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in Pediatric Radiology Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

11.3 Canon Medical Systems

11.3.1 Canon Medical Systems Company Details

11.3.2 Canon Medical Systems Business Overview

11.3.3 Canon Medical Systems Pediatric Radiology Introduction

11.3.4 Canon Medical Systems Revenue in Pediatric Radiology Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Canon Medical Systems Recent Development

11.4 Siemens Healthcare

11.4.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

11.4.2 Siemens Healthcare Business Overview

11.4.3 Siemens Healthcare Pediatric Radiology Introduction

11.4.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Pediatric Radiology Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

11.5 Mindray Medical

11.5.1 Mindray Medical Company Details

11.5.2 Mindray Medical Business Overview

11.5.3 Mindray Medical Pediatric Radiology Introduction

11.5.4 Mindray Medical Revenue in Pediatric Radiology Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Mindray Medical Recent Development

11.6 Samsung Medison

11.6.1 Samsung Medison Company Details

11.6.2 Samsung Medison Business Overview

11.6.3 Samsung Medison Pediatric Radiology Introduction

11.6.4 Samsung Medison Revenue in Pediatric Radiology Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Samsung Medison Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

