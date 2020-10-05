D-Dimer Market size is projected to reach US$ 2240.8 million by 2026, from US$ 1850.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2%-Says QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and China D-Dimer Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global D-Dimer market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global D-Dimer market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global D-Dimer market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Bio/Data, Beckman Coulter, Dickinson, Corgenix, F. Nanogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthcare, Trinity Biotech, Thermo & Fischer Scientific Market Segment by Product Type: , Deep Venous Thrombosis, Pulmonary Embolism, Venous Thromboembolism D-Dimer Market Segment by Application: , Monoclonal Antibodies, Chromogenic Substrates, DNA Probes, Immunoassays, Biochips/Microarrays, IT and Other Technologies

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global D-Dimer market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the D-Dimer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the D-Dimer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global D-Dimer market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global D-Dimer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global D-Dimer market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global D-Dimer Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Deep Venous Thrombosis

1.2.3 Pulmonary Embolism

1.2.4 Venous Thromboembolism

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global D-Dimer Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.3.3 Chromogenic Substrates

1.3.4 DNA Probes

1.3.5 Immunoassays

1.3.6 Biochips/Microarrays

1.3.7 IT and Other Technologies

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global D-Dimer Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global D-Dimer Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 D-Dimer Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 D-Dimer Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 D-Dimer Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top D-Dimer Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top D-Dimer Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global D-Dimer Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global D-Dimer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by D-Dimer Revenue

3.4 Global D-Dimer Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global D-Dimer Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by D-Dimer Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players D-Dimer Area Served

3.6 Key Players D-Dimer Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into D-Dimer Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 D-Dimer Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global D-Dimer Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global D-Dimer Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 D-Dimer Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global D-Dimer Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global D-Dimer Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America D-Dimer Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America D-Dimer Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America D-Dimer Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America D-Dimer Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe D-Dimer Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe D-Dimer Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe D-Dimer Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe D-Dimer Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China D-Dimer Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China D-Dimer Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China D-Dimer Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China D-Dimer Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan D-Dimer Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan D-Dimer Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan D-Dimer Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan D-Dimer Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia D-Dimer Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia D-Dimer Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia D-Dimer Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia D-Dimer Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

11.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview

11.1.3 Abbott Laboratories D-Dimer Introduction

11.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in D-Dimer Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

11.2 Becton

11.2.1 Becton Company Details

11.2.2 Becton Business Overview

11.2.3 Becton D-Dimer Introduction

11.2.4 Becton Revenue in D-Dimer Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Becton Recent Development

11.3 Bio/Data

11.3.1 Bio/Data Company Details

11.3.2 Bio/Data Business Overview

11.3.3 Bio/Data D-Dimer Introduction

11.3.4 Bio/Data Revenue in D-Dimer Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Bio/Data Recent Development

11.4 Beckman Coulter

11.4.1 Beckman Coulter Company Details

11.4.2 Beckman Coulter Business Overview

11.4.3 Beckman Coulter D-Dimer Introduction

11.4.4 Beckman Coulter Revenue in D-Dimer Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development

11.5 Dickinson

11.5.1 Dickinson Company Details

11.5.2 Dickinson Business Overview

11.5.3 Dickinson D-Dimer Introduction

11.5.4 Dickinson Revenue in D-Dimer Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Dickinson Recent Development

11.6 Corgenix

11.6.1 Corgenix Company Details

11.6.2 Corgenix Business Overview

11.6.3 Corgenix D-Dimer Introduction

11.6.4 Corgenix Revenue in D-Dimer Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Corgenix Recent Development

11.7 F. Nanogen

11.7.1 F. Nanogen Company Details

11.7.2 F. Nanogen Business Overview

11.7.3 F. Nanogen D-Dimer Introduction

11.7.4 F. Nanogen Revenue in D-Dimer Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 F. Nanogen Recent Development

11.8 Hoffmann-La Roche

11.8.1 Hoffmann-La Roche Company Details

11.8.2 Hoffmann-La Roche Business Overview

11.8.3 Hoffmann-La Roche D-Dimer Introduction

11.8.4 Hoffmann-La Roche Revenue in D-Dimer Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Hoffmann-La Roche Recent Development

11.9 Siemens Healthcare

11.9.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

11.9.2 Siemens Healthcare Business Overview

11.9.3 Siemens Healthcare D-Dimer Introduction

11.9.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in D-Dimer Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

11.10 Trinity Biotech

11.10.1 Trinity Biotech Company Details

11.10.2 Trinity Biotech Business Overview

11.10.3 Trinity Biotech D-Dimer Introduction

11.10.4 Trinity Biotech Revenue in D-Dimer Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Trinity Biotech Recent Development

11.11 Thermo & Fischer Scientific

10.11.1 Thermo & Fischer Scientific Company Details

10.11.2 Thermo & Fischer Scientific Business Overview

10.11.3 Thermo & Fischer Scientific D-Dimer Introduction

10.11.4 Thermo & Fischer Scientific Revenue in D-Dimer Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Thermo & Fischer Scientific Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

