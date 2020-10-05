Automotive HUD Market Growth between 2020 to 2027: Top Key Players DENSO CORPORATION, HARMAN International, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH, Pioneer Corporation., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Yazaki Corporation and Others

The Automotive HUD Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive HUD market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive HUD market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive HUD companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Continental Automotive GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, HARMAN International, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH, Pioneer Corporation., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Yazaki Corporation

Technology is developing faster in the automotive industry. Demand for advancement in vehicle experience is rising rapidly, which is driving the automotive HUD market. Rise in awareness about road safety, increase in demand for connected vehicles, growing luxury, and mid segment automobile market in emerging countries are also driving the automotive HUD market. Larger space required in the cockpit to set the HUD system, along with the need for luminance, brightness lead to high power consumption, which are the restraining factors of the automotive HUD market. However, increased demand for the autonomous, semiautonomous & electric vehicle and voice operated HUD system is creating opportunities for the automotive HUD market.

Automotive head up display (HUD) refers to a transparent display that projects the map and several other information on the windshield of the vehicle. The HUD takes information related to the vehicle’s information from OBD port and entertainment, map, call related information from the phone. The idea to mount an HUD on the dashboard in front of the driver’s seat is to minimize the distraction of infotainment system placed on the middle of the dashboard and ensure safety on the road. The technology is increasingly being used in luxury cars and expected to be used in mid segment vehicles.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive HUD market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive HUD market in these regions.

