Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market size is projected to reach US$ 1429.7 million by 2026, from US$ 782.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.6%-Says QYResearch
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and Japan Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market.
Illumina, Roche, Agilent Technologies, Knome, Genomatix Software, GATC Biotech, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Macrogen, Life Technologies, DNASTAR, Exosome Diagnostics, Biomatters, CLC Bio, BGI, Qiagen, Perkin Elmer, Pacific Bioscience, Partek, GnuBIO, Foundation Medicine, Paradigm, Caris Life Sciences, Myriad Genetics
|, NGS Pre-Sequencing, Sequencing, NGS Data Analysis, Primary, Secondary & Tertiary Data Analysis Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
|, Academic & Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 NGS Pre-Sequencing
1.2.3 Sequencing
1.2.4 NGS Data Analysis
1.2.5 Primary, Secondary & Tertiary Data Analysis
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Academic & Clinical Research
1.3.3 Hospitals & Clinics
1.3.4 Pharma & Biotech Entities
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Revenue
3.4 Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Area Served
3.6 Key Players Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Illumina
11.1.1 Illumina Company Details
11.1.2 Illumina Business Overview
11.1.3 Illumina Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
11.1.4 Illumina Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Illumina Recent Development
11.2 Roche
11.2.1 Roche Company Details
11.2.2 Roche Business Overview
11.2.3 Roche Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
11.2.4 Roche Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Roche Recent Development
11.3 Agilent Technologies
11.3.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details
11.3.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview
11.3.3 Agilent Technologies Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
11.3.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development
11.4 Knome
11.4.1 Knome Company Details
11.4.2 Knome Business Overview
11.4.3 Knome Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
11.4.4 Knome Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Knome Recent Development
11.5 Genomatix Software
11.5.1 Genomatix Software Company Details
11.5.2 Genomatix Software Business Overview
11.5.3 Genomatix Software Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
11.5.4 Genomatix Software Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Genomatix Software Recent Development
11.6 GATC Biotech
11.6.1 GATC Biotech Company Details
11.6.2 GATC Biotech Business Overview
11.6.3 GATC Biotech Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
11.6.4 GATC Biotech Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 GATC Biotech Recent Development
11.7 Oxford Nanopore Technologies
11.7.1 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Details
11.7.2 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Business Overview
11.7.3 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
11.7.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Recent Development
11.8 Macrogen
11.8.1 Macrogen Company Details
11.8.2 Macrogen Business Overview
11.8.3 Macrogen Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
11.8.4 Macrogen Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Macrogen Recent Development
11.9 Life Technologies
11.9.1 Life Technologies Company Details
11.9.2 Life Technologies Business Overview
11.9.3 Life Technologies Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
11.9.4 Life Technologies Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Life Technologies Recent Development
11.10 DNASTAR
11.10.1 DNASTAR Company Details
11.10.2 DNASTAR Business Overview
11.10.3 DNASTAR Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
11.10.4 DNASTAR Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 DNASTAR Recent Development
11.11 Exosome Diagnostics
10.11.1 Exosome Diagnostics Company Details
10.11.2 Exosome Diagnostics Business Overview
10.11.3 Exosome Diagnostics Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
10.11.4 Exosome Diagnostics Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Exosome Diagnostics Recent Development
11.12 Biomatters
10.12.1 Biomatters Company Details
10.12.2 Biomatters Business Overview
10.12.3 Biomatters Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
10.12.4 Biomatters Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Biomatters Recent Development
11.13 CLC Bio
10.13.1 CLC Bio Company Details
10.13.2 CLC Bio Business Overview
10.13.3 CLC Bio Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
10.13.4 CLC Bio Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 CLC Bio Recent Development
11.14 BGI
10.14.1 BGI Company Details
10.14.2 BGI Business Overview
10.14.3 BGI Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
10.14.4 BGI Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 BGI Recent Development
11.15 Qiagen
10.15.1 Qiagen Company Details
10.15.2 Qiagen Business Overview
10.15.3 Qiagen Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
10.15.4 Qiagen Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Qiagen Recent Development
11.16 Perkin Elmer
10.16.1 Perkin Elmer Company Details
10.16.2 Perkin Elmer Business Overview
10.16.3 Perkin Elmer Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
10.16.4 Perkin Elmer Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Perkin Elmer Recent Development
11.17 Pacific Bioscience
10.17.1 Pacific Bioscience Company Details
10.17.2 Pacific Bioscience Business Overview
10.17.3 Pacific Bioscience Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
10.17.4 Pacific Bioscience Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Pacific Bioscience Recent Development
11.18 Partek
10.18.1 Partek Company Details
10.18.2 Partek Business Overview
10.18.3 Partek Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
10.18.4 Partek Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Partek Recent Development
11.19 GnuBIO
10.19.1 GnuBIO Company Details
10.19.2 GnuBIO Business Overview
10.19.3 GnuBIO Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
10.19.4 GnuBIO Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 GnuBIO Recent Development
11.20 Foundation Medicine
10.20.1 Foundation Medicine Company Details
10.20.2 Foundation Medicine Business Overview
10.20.3 Foundation Medicine Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
10.20.4 Foundation Medicine Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Foundation Medicine Recent Development
11.21 Paradigm
10.21.1 Paradigm Company Details
10.21.2 Paradigm Business Overview
10.21.3 Paradigm Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
10.21.4 Paradigm Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Paradigm Recent Development
11.22 Caris Life Sciences
10.22.1 Caris Life Sciences Company Details
10.22.2 Caris Life Sciences Business Overview
10.22.3 Caris Life Sciences Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
10.22.4 Caris Life Sciences Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Caris Life Sciences Recent Development
11.23 Myriad Genetics
10.23.1 Myriad Genetics Company Details
10.23.2 Myriad Genetics Business Overview
10.23.3 Myriad Genetics Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Introduction
10.23.4 Myriad Genetics Revenue in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Myriad Genetics Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
