Rhodiola Rosea P.E. Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Rhodiola rosea (commonly golden root, rose root, roseroot, western roseroot, Aaron’s rod, Arctic root, king’s crown, lignum rhodium, orpin rose) is a perennial flowering plant in the family Crassulaceae.

The research covers the current Rhodiola Rosea P.E. market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Layn

Martin Bauer Group

Skyherb

Acetar Bio-Tech

Shaanxi Jintai

Gansu Xinhuikang

Bioland

Jinrui Natural Ingredients

Anhui Kunda Biological

Wagott

Huisong Pharmaceuticals

Xi’an GreenMan

Yuensun Biological Technology

Xi’an Hao Tian

The rhodiola rosea P.E. industry is highly concentration. Most manufacturers are distributed in China. China is the dominate producer and exporter of rhodiola rosea P.E., with the production market share of 74.49% in 2015. And China also enjoyed the highest growth rate, about 8.58% from 2011 to 2015. While Europe is the biggest consumer of rhodiola rosea P.E., about 43.53% of the global production was consumed in Europe.The worldwide market for Rhodiola Rosea P.E. is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 35 million US$ in 2023, from 31 million US$ in 2020.

Rosavin

Salidroside Major Applications are as follows:

Cosmetics

Health Care Products

Pharmaceuticals