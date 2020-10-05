E-Health Services Market size is projected to reach US$ 220990 million by 2026, from US$ 144680 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.3%-Says QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and Japan E-Health Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global E-Health Services market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global E-Health Services market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global E-Health Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

IBM Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, GE Healthcare, McKinsey, Motion Computing, Epocrates, Telecare Corp, Proteus Digital Health, Boston Scientific, Cerner Market Segment by Product Type: , EHR, ePrescribing, Telemedicine, Clinical Decision Support, Consumer health IT E-Health Services Market Segment by Application: , Hospitals, Clinics, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global E-Health Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-Health Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the E-Health Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-Health Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-Health Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-Health Services market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global E-Health Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 EHR

1.2.3 ePrescribing

1.2.4 Telemedicine

1.2.5 Clinical Decision Support

1.2.6 Consumer health IT

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global E-Health Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global E-Health Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global E-Health Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-Health Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 E-Health Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 E-Health Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top E-Health Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top E-Health Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global E-Health Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global E-Health Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by E-Health Services Revenue

3.4 Global E-Health Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global E-Health Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by E-Health Services Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players E-Health Services Area Served

3.6 Key Players E-Health Services Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into E-Health Services Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 E-Health Services Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global E-Health Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global E-Health Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 E-Health Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global E-Health Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global E-Health Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America E-Health Services Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America E-Health Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America E-Health Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America E-Health Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe E-Health Services Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe E-Health Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe E-Health Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe E-Health Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China E-Health Services Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China E-Health Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China E-Health Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China E-Health Services Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan E-Health Services Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan E-Health Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan E-Health Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan E-Health Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia E-Health Services Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia E-Health Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia E-Health Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia E-Health Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM Corporation

11.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM Corporation E-Health Services Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in E-Health Services Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

11.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

11.2.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Details

11.2.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Business Overview

11.2.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions E-Health Services Introduction

11.2.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Revenue in E-Health Services Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Recent Development

11.3 GE Healthcare

11.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

11.3.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

11.3.3 GE Healthcare E-Health Services Introduction

11.3.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in E-Health Services Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

11.4 McKinsey

11.4.1 McKinsey Company Details

11.4.2 McKinsey Business Overview

11.4.3 McKinsey E-Health Services Introduction

11.4.4 McKinsey Revenue in E-Health Services Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 McKinsey Recent Development

11.5 Motion Computing

11.5.1 Motion Computing Company Details

11.5.2 Motion Computing Business Overview

11.5.3 Motion Computing E-Health Services Introduction

11.5.4 Motion Computing Revenue in E-Health Services Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Motion Computing Recent Development

11.6 Epocrates

11.6.1 Epocrates Company Details

11.6.2 Epocrates Business Overview

11.6.3 Epocrates E-Health Services Introduction

11.6.4 Epocrates Revenue in E-Health Services Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Epocrates Recent Development

11.7 Telecare Corp

11.7.1 Telecare Corp Company Details

11.7.2 Telecare Corp Business Overview

11.7.3 Telecare Corp E-Health Services Introduction

11.7.4 Telecare Corp Revenue in E-Health Services Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Telecare Corp Recent Development

11.8 Proteus Digital Health

11.8.1 Proteus Digital Health Company Details

11.8.2 Proteus Digital Health Business Overview

11.8.3 Proteus Digital Health E-Health Services Introduction

11.8.4 Proteus Digital Health Revenue in E-Health Services Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Proteus Digital Health Recent Development

11.9 Boston Scientific

11.9.1 Boston Scientific Company Details

11.9.2 Boston Scientific Business Overview

11.9.3 Boston Scientific E-Health Services Introduction

11.9.4 Boston Scientific Revenue in E-Health Services Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

11.10 Cerner

11.10.1 Cerner Company Details

11.10.2 Cerner Business Overview

11.10.3 Cerner E-Health Services Introduction

11.10.4 Cerner Revenue in E-Health Services Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Cerner Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

