Global Natural Surfactants Market 2020: Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Delivery Mode, Development Phase, End Use and Forecast 2026

Natural Surfactants took directly from natural sources such as animals, plants as are also referred biosurfactants. Natural surfactants have low toxicity as compared to synthetic surfactants and are biodegradable. Stringent government regulation with the use of conventional surfactants coupled with growing end-use industries is two driving forces of the market growth. For instance, the protection and safety of surfactant products are regulated by U.S. EPA and other deferral and local agencies. In addition, the use of these surfactants food processing application is regulated by the FDA and other environmental regulation such as clean water act, clean air act toxic substance control act are also restricting the conventional surfactants thus driving the adoption of natural surfactants over conventional surfactants.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF

DowduPont

Air Products and Chemicals

Stepan Company

Clariant

Croda International

Kao Corporation

Sasol

India Glycols

Galaxy Surfactants

AkzoNobel N.V.

Solvay

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The regional analysis of global Natural surfactants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for natural surfactants in different applications such as personal care, detergent and oilfield chemicals. North America also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Natural surfactants market due to rising concern regarding environment protection. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2019-2026 owing to the growth in demand for natural surfactants from developing countries such as India, China, and Japan. Coupled with growing demand for cosmetics and grooming in the personal care application.

