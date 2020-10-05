Event Software Market Overall Study Report 2027 | 6Connex, 8×8, Adobe, Avaya, Hubilo Softech, Swapcard, Townscript

Event software is used in the management of academic conferences and professional, trade exhibitions, conventions, and smaller events; events can be virtual, in-person, and hybrid. In order to use data and business insights, the software is integrated with organizations’ various systems, such as marketing automation software, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), payment gateways, collaboration platforms, and accounting software. The rising use of social media for event marketing, the growing demand to capture business insights from events, and the rising adoption of advanced analytics solutions are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the market.

The growing demand for event automation among marketers is driving the growth of the event software market. However, the high initial cost may restrain the growth of the event software market. Furthermore, the advancements in virtual reality are anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– 6Connex

– 8×8 Inc.

– Adobe

– Avaya Inc.

– Hubilo Softech Private Limited

– Swapcard

– Townscript

– ubivent GmbH

– vFairs

– Whova

The “Global Event Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the event software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of event software market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment, enterprise size, end user, and geography. The global event software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading event software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the event software market.

The global event software market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment, enterprise size, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented up to virtual, in-person, and hybrid. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on premise. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented as small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as education, event organizers and planners, corporate, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global event software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The event software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting event software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the event software market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the event software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from event software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for event software market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the event software market.

The report also includes the profiles of key event software market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Event Software Market – By Type

1.3.2 Event Software Market – By Deployment

1.3.3 Event Software Market – By Enterprise Size

1.3.4 Event Software Market – By End User

1.3.5 Event Software Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. EVENT SOFTWARE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.1 Threat of Substitute

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. EVENT SOFTWARE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

