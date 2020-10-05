Animal Ortho-Prosthetics Market Boost Demand, Impressive Growth Rate during the Forecast Period 2020 to 2026

The rising prevalence of obesity among the pet population is a key factor driving the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Animal Ortho-Prosthetics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal Type (Companion, Livestock), By Product (Braces, Prosthetics, Others), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Prosthetics Clinics, Veterinary Rehabilitation Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The increasing cases of orthopedic disease among animals is a factor expected to contribute significantly to the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market.

Key Segmentation of Animal Ortho-Prosthetics Market:

Animal Ortho-Prosthetics Market Segments by Animal Type

Companion

Livestock

Animal Ortho-Prosthetics Market Segments by Product

Braces

Prosthetics

By End User

Veterinary Hospitals

Prosthetics Clinics

Veterinary Rehabilitation Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Increasing Awareness Regarding Ortho-Prosthetics Will Boost the Market in North America

Geographically, the global animal ortho-prosthetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The global animal ortho-prosthetics market in North America is expected to expand owing to higher availability of therapeutic options for animals and rising awareness regarding ortho-prosthetics. Further, the presence of key market players and growing animal healthcare expenditure will stimulate growth in North America.

According to American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) around 40% to 50% of the total dogs are overweight and 25% of dogs to be obese in 2017 in the U.S.In addition, the rising number of obese dogs is expected to accelerate the growth of the ortho-prosthetics market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the rising pet population and increasing awareness regarding animal ortho-prosthetics. The rising number of veterinary practitioners in emerging countries such as India and China is also expected to contribute positively to the global animal ortho-prosthetics in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Some of the major companies that are present in the animal ortho-prosthetics market are OrthoPets LLC, Fusion Implants, Integra LifeSciences, Orthomed (UK) Ltd, BioMedtrix LLC, Veterinary Orthopedic Implants, EVEROST INC., KYON Pharma, Inc., and other players.

